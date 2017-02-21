Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
IRAQ WARS
Iraq forces press assault on IS south of Mosul
 By Sara Hussein
 Al-Buseif, Iraq (AFP) Feb 21, 2017


Drug shortages and malnutrition in Mosul
Arbil, Iraq (AFP) Feb 21, 2017 - Malnutrition, child deaths and drug shortages -- healthcare in west Mosul is getting worse by the day as Iraqi forces press an offensive to wrest it from the Islamic State group.

"Our neighbours' son died four days ago," Abu Ahmad, a resident of Bab al-Jadid district, told AFP by phone from the jihadists' last remaining Iraqi stronghold.

"The lack of food, combined with the boy's fragile health, killed him. He was just six years old."

Abu Ahmad, who did not want to give his full name, said many residents had gone weeks without more than a single small meal a day, often just yoghurt or boiled potatoes.

Meanwhile, essential drugs are running out and civilians are unable to access healthcare.

"Daesh fighters have seized all the hospitals and only they can get treated now," an employee at Al-Jamhuri hospital said, using an Arabic acronym for IS.

Three children aged three to six had died from "malnutrition and lack of medicines at health clinics and pharmacies" and more deaths could be expected in the coming days, the official said.

"Even before the hospitals were closed, locals had to pay Daesh sums of money they couldn't afford."

Healthcare was free at the point of delivery before the group seized Iraq's second city in 2014.

- Children 'worst affected' -

Iraqi forces completed their recapture of eastern Mosul in January, reaching the east bank of the Tigris river that divides the country's second city.

On Sunday they launched an operation to oust the jihadists from Mosul's west.

The same day, the charity Save the Children warned that around 350,000 people under the age of 18 were trapped, calling for safe escape routes for civilians.

It said explosions in the narrow, densely populated streets could be "more deadly and indiscriminate" than in fighting to date.

But with Iraqi forces still kilometres (miles) from the city's western edges, hunger and the lack of healthcare are the immediate threat.

"All ages are being hit by diseases caused by malnutrition, but children are the worst affected. They're not getting food or water," Yasser Fawzi, a doctor at Al-Jamhuri hospital who escaped to the city's east, told AFP.

He said desperate residents had raided vegetable and herb stalls.

"Locals have prepared herbal mixtures to treat urgent cases of injuries and burns," said Abu Mohammad, speaking by phone from Al-Zanjili on the west bank of the Tigris.

Also speaking by phone from inside west Mosul, Abu Salem said his wife had just given birth and he could not provide food for the mother or child.

"Both are in a bad way," he said.

"As the hospitals are closed, she was forced to undergo a Caesarean section at home eight months into her pregnancy."

Umm Ali, of Al-Najjar district, said such cases were common.

"Some pregnant women are rushing to give birth before the fighting reaches the city and the situation becomes even more complicated," she said.

Iraqi forces consolidated positions Tuesday after blasting their way to the southern edge of Mosul in an assault Baghdad and its partners hope will spell the doom of the jihadist "caliphate".

They were upbeat on the third day of a rekindled offensive in the operation which was launched on October 17 to retake Iraq's second city, the Islamic State group's last major stronghold in the country.

A myriad of forces including federal police, elite interior ministry Rapid Response units, soldiers and paramilitaries raced towards the disused airport which lies on Mosul's southern approach.

On Monday, Iraqi forces backed by jets and gunships retook Al-Buseif, a village which IS had used as its main base south of Mosul, said Brigadier General Abbas al-Juburi, of the Rapid Response force.

"It was cleared successfully and in record time," he told AFP. "We were fighting from house to house... A few (IS fighters) were wearing explosive belts."

In the small hilltop village, all of Mosul visible in the distance, federal police in dark blue camouflage manned armoured vehicles and fired the occasional mortar round.

Holes from shrapnel were visible in the perimeter walls and facades of several houses, including the peach-painted outer walls of one home commandeered by the police forces.

A group of civilians, seven men and a few boys from a neighbouring village, came forward, some of them waving white flags. The security forces had them raise their shirts to check for suicide belts.

- Optimism -

One of them was given a mobile phone to tell others who had stayed back that they could follow while another informed the federal police on IS positions.

Juburi said that many IS fighters were killed in Monday's battle, tunnels discovered and equipment recovered, and added that his forces were marking a pause on Tuesday.

"Today, we don't have operations. In the coming days we will advance north," Juburi said.

The Couter-Terrorism Service (CTS), whose troops are Iraq's most seasoned and have urban warfare training, were seen moving across lines on Monday towards Mosul's city limits.

"I don't think the western side will take us a lot of time," Juburi said.

US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis, who visited Baghdad on Monday, was also confident that the Iraqi security forces would have the upper hand, despite warnings by commanders and experts that Mosul's west bank could become the scene of some of the bloodiest battles yet against IS.

During a press conference after meetings with Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi and several defence officials, Mattis said the jihadists were "going to be shown exactly what they are, which is a bunch of murderous relics".

Senior US officials said that the estimated number of IS fighters left in Mosul was 2,000, down from the 5,000 to 7,000 believed to have been in the city before the offensive began four months ago.

- One meal a day -

The US-led coalition that has been fighting IS in Iraq and Syria since 2014 has carried out more than 10,000 strikes and trained tens of thousands of local forces.

After the Iraqi advance in east Mosul was slowed by stiffer than expected resistance late last year, the coalition stepped up its involvement.

Earlier this week, US Brigadier General Chuck Corcoran said as many as 50 aircraft were over the city at any one time, so many that it's like "layers on a wedding cake".

He said drones circled lower down, fighter jets in the middle and U2 spy planes and other surveillance craft on top.

An estimated 750,000 civilians, almost half of them children, are trapped in west Mosul with dwindling food and medical supplies, according to aid organisations.

"Our neighbours' son died four days ago. For weeks now, families have been eating one frugal meal a day, often yoghurt with boiled potatoes," Abu Ahmad, a west Mosul resident, told AFP by phone.

The United Nations fears at least a quarter of a million civilians could flee the fighting in the coming days and weeks, adding to the 160,000 already displaced by the first four months of the offensive.


