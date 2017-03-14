Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















IRAQ WARS
Iraq forces retake Mosul train station
 By Tony Gamal-Gabriel with Salam Faraj in Baghdad
 Mosul, Iraq (AFP) March 14, 2017


Over 80,000 Iraqis displaced in west Mosul fighting: IOM
Baghdad (AFP) March 14, 2017 - More than 80,000 people have fled west Mosul since the battle to retake the area began last month, the International Organization for Migration said on Tuesday.

Iraqi forces launched a major push to retake west Mosul -- the most populated urban area still held by the Islamic State group -- on February 19.

The IOM began recording displacements from the area six days later, and 80,568 people have fled since then, it said on its official Twitter account.

But that is still a small fraction of the 750,000 people who were estimated to still reside in west Mosul at the time the operation began.

IS overran large areas north and west of Baghdad in 2014, but Iraqi forces backed by US-led air strikes have since retaken most of the territory they lost.

Iraqi forces launched the operation to recapture Mosul from IS in October, retaking its east before setting their sights on its smaller but more densely-populated west.

According to the IOM, more than 238,000 people are currently displaced due to fighting in the Mosul area, while more fled but later returned to their homes.

Iraq holds detainees in 'horrendous conditions' near Mosul: HRW
Baghdad (AFP) March 14, 2017 - Iraq's interior ministry is holding over 1,200 men and boys suspected of ties to jihadists in "horrendous conditions" without charge at facilities south of Mosul, Human Rights Watch said Tuesday.

Iraqi forces are fighting to retake second city Mosul from the Islamic State jihadist group, recapturing its east before setting their sights on the smaller but more densely-populated west.

Tens of thousands of people have streamed out of west Mosul since February 25, and security forces are searching for IS jihadists trying to sneak out of the city among civilians.

"The Iraqi interior ministry is holding at least 1,269 detainees, including boys as young as 13, without charge in horrendous conditions and with limited access to medical care at three makeshift prisons," HRW said in a report.

"At least four prisoners have died, in cases that appear to be linked to lack of proper medical care and poor conditions and two prisoners' legs have been amputated, apparently because of lack of treatment for treatable wounds," the watchdog said.

The interior ministry's spokesman said he could not comment on the report until it had been reviewed by the minister.

The facilities are located in Qayyarah and Hamam al-Alil, said HRW, which visited some of them earlier this month.

The rights group said that the makeshift prisons were under the authority of the interior ministry intelligence service, which is interrogating people handed over by security forces fighting IS.

Iraq was under heavy pressure to improve its procedures for the Mosul operation after people reported torture and other abuses during screening of those who fled Fallujah, which Baghdad's forces retook from IS last year.

While changes do seem to have been made, the HRW allegations indicate that significant problems remain with screening procedures -- problems that breed anger and resentment that drives more people into the arms of militants.

Iraqi forces said Tuesday they recaptured Mosul train station, once one of the country's main rail hubs and the latest in a series of key sites retaken from jihadists.

Baghdad's forces launched a major drive last month to oust the Islamic State group from west Mosul, a battle that has pushed more than 80,000 people to flee their homes in less than three weeks.

Iraqi forces have now taken back a series of neighbourhoods as well as sites including the city's airport, the Mosul museum and the provincial government headquarters since the operation began.

Some, including the museum which was vandalised by IS, have been heavily damaged, and it is likely to be a long time before trains again run to and from Mosul.

But retaking the sites has meant symbolic victories for Iraqi forces and also brings them closer to fully recapturing west Mosul, despite the prospect of tough fighting ahead.

Lieutenant General Raed Shakir Jawdat, the commander of the federal police, said his forces have retaken the train station and a nearby bus station, both of which are southwest of Mosul's Old City.

The train station was the "main corridor from the north to the south and carries goods from Turkey and Syria to Baghdad and Basra", Salam Jabr Saloom, the director general of Iraq's state-owned railway company, told AFP.

Because of its importance, the station was "exposed to many terrorist attacks before the entry of Daesh", Saloom said, using an Arabic acronym for IS.

Built in the 1940s, it was "very important from a trade standpoint" as it was a "launch point for trains carrying goods to Syria and Turkey and back", railway company spokesman Abdulsattar Mohsen said.

"But it stopped after the Daesh attack on Mosul," Mohsen said, referring to an IS offensive that overran the city and swathes of other territory north and west of Baghdad in 2014.

Trains also once carried passengers to and from Mosul, but have not done so since the overthrow of Saddam Hussein's regime by US-led forces in 2003, he said.

- 'Horrendous conditions' at prisons -

Iraqi forces are operating on the edge of the Old City, a warren of narrow streets and closely spaced buildings where hundreds of thousands of people may still be living.

The area, in which they will have to advance on foot when armoured vehicles cannot enter the small streets, could see some of the toughest fighting of the Mosul campaign.

Iraqi forces are also battling IS outside the city, with the Joint Operations Command announcing that soldiers from the 16th Division had recaptured the villages of Sheikh Mohammed and Al-Jamaliyah northwest of Mosul.

More than 80,000 people have fled west Mosul since February 25, according to the International Organization for Migration.

And 238,000 people are currently displaced due to fighting in the Mosul area, while more fled but later returned to their homes, the IOM said.

Security forces are searching for jihadists trying to sneak out of the city among civilians, and according to Human Rights Watch, more than 1,200 men and boys suspected of IS ties are being held in "horrendous conditions" at sites south of Mosul.

"The Iraqi interior ministry is holding at least 1,269 detainees, including boys as young as 13, without charge in horrendous conditions and with limited access to medical care at... makeshift prisons," HRW said in a report.

"At least four prisoners have died, in cases that appear to be linked to lack of proper medical care and poor conditions and two prisoners' legs have been amputated, apparently because of lack of treatment for treatable wounds," it said.

The facilities are in Qayyarah and Hamam al-Alil, said HRW, which visited some of them earlier this month.

The rights watchdog said the makeshift prisons were under the authority of the interior ministry intelligence service, which is interrogating people handed over by security forces fighting IS.

Iraq was under heavy pressure to improve its procedures for the Mosul operation after people reported torture and other abuses during screening of those who fled Fallujah, which Baghdad's forces retook from IS last year.

While changes do seem to have been made, the HRW allegations indicate that significant problems remain with screening procedures -- problems that breed anger and resentment that drives more people into the arms of militants.

IRAQ WARS
Iraq forces advance in Mosul, search for militants and bombs
 Mosul, Iraq (AFP) March 13, 2017
 Iraqi forces said Monday that they have taken more territory from jihadists and were searching for militants and bombs on the edge of the Old City as they press an offensive in west Mosul. They are also striking IS with armed drones as part of a renewed push launched on March 5 that has forced the jihadists out of several neighbourhoods and key sites, including the famed Mosul museum. We ... read more
Related Links
 Iraq: The first technology war of the 21st century
Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

IRAQ WARS
UN hopes for easing of tensions after Chinese anger over THAAD

 China vows 'resolute' measures after THAAD deployment

 India stages successful test of missile interceptor

 Protesters sue to stop US missile system in S. Korea
IRAQ WARS
Russia denies US claims it has violated arms treaty

 U.S. Navy test fires surface to surface missile module

 Lockheed Martin completes flight tests with updated JASSM

 Iran successfully tests naval missile: reports
IRAQ WARS
US military deploys attack drones to S. Korea

 Leonardo subsidiary to buy laser technology company Daylight Solutions

 Kelvin Hughes launching counter-drone system

 Hughes to provide satellite communications for SkyGuardian drones
IRAQ WARS
Intelsat General becomes Airbus channel partner for military satellite communications

 Harris radio system gains NSA certification

 Rockwell Collins, Australian air force test WBHF communication system

 Space aggressors jam AF, allies' systems
IRAQ WARS
U.S. Army picks Revision Military for new helmets

 Navistar supplying MRAP armored vehicles to Pakistan, UAE

 Supacat teams in bid for Dutch Army contract

 Electro-magnetic energy module developed for Railgun
IRAQ WARS
Trump to press Congress for defense spending boost

 BAE Systems eyes defence spending by Trump

 UAE signs over $5 bln in deals at arms fair

 Pentagon chief says military running smoothly amid turbulent transition
IRAQ WARS
Putin, Erdogan hail mended ties

 China slams US election 'farce' in annual rights report

 Chinese ships enter Philippine waters; Sri Lanka scales back China port

 Japan, US navies drill in East China Sea
IRAQ WARS
Small nanoparticles have surprisingly big effects on polymer nanocomposites

 Phonon nanoengineering: Vibrations of nanoislands dissipate heat more effectively

 Most complex nanoparticle crystal ever made by design

 Nano 'sandwich' offers unique properties



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement