Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Military Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
IRAQ WARS
Iraq forces retake last IS-held town in country
 By Sarah Benhaida
 Baghdad (AFP) Nov 17, 2017


The Iraqi army on Friday retook the last town in the country still held by the Islamic State group as the jihadists' self-proclaimed"caliphate" faced collapse on both sides of the border with Syria.

The lightning recapture of the small Euphrates valley town of Rawa after an offensive launched at dawn came as the jihadists were also under attack for a second day in the last town they still hold in Syria, Albu Kamal just over the frontier.

The Islamic State group (IS) has lost 95 percent of the cross-border "caliphate" it declared in Iraq and Syria in 2014, the US-led coalition fighting it said on Wednesday.

Its losses include all of its major bastions, virtually confining it to pockets of countryside.

Government troops and paramilitary units "liberated the whole of Rawa and raised the Iraqi flag on all of its official buildings," General Abdelamir Yarallah of Iraq's Joint Operations Command (JOC) said in a statement.

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi hailed the town's "liberation in record time" and said troops would now "conduct search operations in the desert to secure the border with Syria".

"Militarily, IS has been defeated but we are going to hunt down its remnants to eradicate its presence," said JOC spokesman General Yahya Rassoul.

Hisham al-Hashemi, an Iraqi expert on IS, said that after their loss of Rawa, the jihadists no longer exercised any real military or administrative power.

"What has been liberated are the populated areas with demarcated boundaries," Hashemi said.

"But the seasonal river valleys, the oases, the empty expanses of desert which make up around four percent of Iraqi territory are still in the hands of IS."

Rawa was earlier bypassed in an offensive by the Iraqi army that resulted in the recapture of the strategically important border town of Al-Qaim this month.

The stretch of Euphrates valley abutting the border with Syria has long been a bastion of Sunni Arab insurgency, first against US-led troops after the invasion of 2003 and then against the Shiite-led government in Baghdad.

The porous frontier became a magnet for foreign fighters entering Iraq from Syria, which Baghdad accused of turning a blind eye, and a key smuggling route for arms and illicit goods.

US-led troops carried out repeated operations with code names like Matador and Steel Curtain in 2005 to flush out Al-Qaeda jihadists.

The region swiftly fell to IS when its fighters swept through the Sunni Arab heartland north and west of Baghdad in 2014 before proclaiming its "caliphate".

- 'Days now numbered' -

The jihadists once controlled a territory the size of Britain but they have successively lost all their key strongholds, including Raqa in Syria and Mosul in Iraq.

"The days of the fake caliphate are now numbered," the US envoy to the coalition Brett McGurk tweeted on Friday.

In Syria IS still holds around 25 percent of the countryside of Deir Ezzor province but is under attack not only by government forces but also by US-backed Kurdish-led fighters.

In the border town of Albu Kamal, the Syrian army was battling IS fighters who mounted a surprise counterattack last week, pushing out government forces who had retaken it last month.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor of the war, said a new army offensive had successfully penetrated the town, with troops backed by Russian air strikes advancing from the west, east and south.

In Moscow, the defence ministry said six long-range bombers flying from Russia carried out a strike on IS sites around Albu Kamal.

In a sign that IS remains capable of inflicting serious damage despite its battlefield losses, the Observatory also said a car bombing blamed on group killed at least 26 displaced people at a checkpoint in Deir Ezzor province.

It said 12 children were among the victims of the attack.

With the jihadists' dreams of statehood lying in tatters following their defeats, Western attention is increasingly pivoting to trying to block foreign fighters from returning home to carry out attacks.

burs/srm/del

IRAQ WARS
IS recaptures last Syrian urban bastion in fierce fightback
 Beirut (AFP) Nov 11, 2017
 The Islamic State group recaptured Albu Kamal in eastern Syria on Saturday after a fierce fightback to save the last urban bastion of its collapsing "caliphate". The jihadist rebound came as the United States and Russia issued a surprise joint presidential statement saying there was "no military solution" to Syria's grinding six-year war. The two countries have long backed opposite side ... read more
Related Links
 Iraq: The first technology war of the 21st century

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

IRAQ WARS
Boeing meets 2017 ballistic missile defense installation goal early

 Sweden picks US Patriot missile system over European rival

 Missile from Yemen intercepted near Riyadh airport

 Russia conducts ballistic missile tests
IRAQ WARS
Lockheed Martin to test AGM-158 JASSM

 Raytheon awarded contract for Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile program

 Raytheon sale of AMRAAMs to Norway approved by State Department

 Turkey signs missile accord with Paris and Rome
IRAQ WARS
Leonardo delivers Falco EVO drones to Middle East

 Lockheed Martin Integrates New Engine for Fury Unmanned Air Vehicle

 First operational MQ-4C Triton drone delivered to U.S. Navy

 Israel downs Syrian drone over Golan Heights: army
IRAQ WARS
US Navy accepts 5th MUOS Satellite for global military cellular network

 SES GS Awarded US Government Satellite Solutions Contract

 16th SPCS Defenders of critical satellite communications

 First order for Elta ELK-1882T SATCOM network system
IRAQ WARS
Raytheon, Saab to develop improved shoulder-launched weapon systems

 MBDA Inc. to produce parts for Small Diameter Bomb

 Swedish army to buy BONUS ammunition from BAE

 BAE receives $40M from Lockheed for sensor technology
IRAQ WARS
Congress sends $700 bn defense bill for Trump's signature

 Lockheed, Navantia renew collaborative agreement

 Philippines' Duterte receives Russian assault rifles

 Whistleblower protection bill sent to President as complaints of retaliation grow
IRAQ WARS
Trump says Philippines vital for military reasons

 Duterte says Philippines owes China 'debt of gratitude'

 Trump hails 'fantasic job' on Asia tour, but ends it abruptly

 US attorney general slams 'epidemic' of leaks to media
IRAQ WARS
Manganese dioxide shows potential in micromotors

 Promising sensors for submarines, mines and spacecraft

 Better, bolder printing with silicon nanostructures

 Practical superconducting nanowire single photon detector highly efficient



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement