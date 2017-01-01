Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .


Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















IRAQ WARS
Iraq forces retook over 60% of east Mosul: commander
 by Staff Writers
 Basakhra, Iraq (AFP) Jan 1, 2017


Iraqi forces have retaken more than 60 percent of eastern Mosul from the Islamic State group since the battle for the city began in mid-October, a top commander said Sunday.

"From east Mosul... more than 60 percent" has been recaptured from IS, Staff Lieutenant General Abdulwahab al-Saadi, a top commander in Iraq's Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS), told AFP.

He was speaking in an area southeast of Mosul, the city where IS proclaimed a cross-border "caliphate" in June 2014 after overrunning it and swathes of other Iraqi territory.

The eastern side of Mosul, which is split by the Tigris River, is the larger of the two, but more civilians live in the west, he said.

Saadi said the jihadists have reinforced east Mosul, where the fighting has been concentrated so far, even using a crane to lift explosives-rigged vehicles across a destroyed bridge.

"The crane was struck," he said.

Iraq's elite CTS forces are highly trained, well equipped and have spearheaded battle after battle against IS, but the going has been tough since Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced the beginning of the operation to retake Mosul on October 17 last year.

Hundreds of thousands of civilians remain inside Iraq's second city, a large urban area that gives IS myriad opportunities for ambushes, forcing Iraqi and allied forces to take precautions and slowing their advance.

CTS and other forces more recently deployed inside the city have been moving house-to-house, dodging sniper fire, suicide car bombs and booby traps to retake one neighbourhood after another.

CTS linked up with members of the Rapid Response Division, another elite Iraqi unit, on the border of the adjoining Al-Intisar and Al-Quds areas in eastern Mosul on Saturday, and a senior officer said the forces would form a joint front to advance.

Iraqi forces have yet to enter west Mosul, which is still completely held by IS.

IS overran large areas north and west of Baghdad in 2014, but Iraqi forces have since regained much of the territory they lost to the jihadists.

Mosul is now the last Iraqi city where IS holds significant territory, but the jihadists also still control parts of western Anbar province, and are able to mount frequent attacks in government-held areas, especially Baghdad.

On Thursday, Iraqi forces announced the "second phase" of the battle for eastern Mosul, marking the start of a new round of intensive fighting after progress had previously slowed to a crawl.

Abadi had pledged that the city would be retaken by the end of 2016, a goal that was not realised.

He more recently stated that the country would need three months to eliminate IS -- still an ambitious timeline given that it would mean retaking Mosul, clearing the jihadists out of Anbar and eliminating sleeper cells in government-controlled areas.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Iraq: The first technology war of the 21st century





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
IRAQ WARS
Iraq PM says needs three months to eliminate IS
 Baghdad (AFP) Dec 27, 2016
 Iraq's premier said on Tuesday security forces need another three months to eliminate the Islamic State group from the country after launching their offensive against IS in October. "The available data indicate that Iraq requires three months to eliminate Daesh," Haider al-Abadi told a televised news conference, referring to the jihadist group by an Arabic acronym. Previously, he had vow ... read more

IRAQ WARS
Unidentified country orders Patriot system upgrade

 MBDA submits proposal for TLVS development in Germany

 Lockheed Martin receives $1.4 billion for Patriot missile sales

 U.S. Air Force approves Lockheed Martin's SBIRS ground system
IRAQ WARS
Qatar, India, Italy purchase Raytheon Stinger missiles

 U.S. Navy orders 214 Raytheon Tomahawk missiles

 U.S. missile deal for Poland finalized

 Successful flight test for Norwegian missile
IRAQ WARS
Britain, France continue drone development project

 Ford studies using drones to guide self-driving cars

 Bird-like drone uses feathers for a more precise flight path

 QinetiQ acquires Meggitt Target Systems
IRAQ WARS
U.S. Navy selects Raytheon for tactical radio production

 Underwater radio, anyone?

 Japan to Launch First Military Communications Satellite on January 24

 Intelsat General to provide satellite services to RiteNet for US Army network
IRAQ WARS
Oshkosh receives JLTV production modification

 Kongsberg contracted for M1A2 CROWS configuration

 Raytheon offers InSITE for U.S. Army training program

 BAE Systems to provide active protection for Dutch CV90 vehicles
IRAQ WARS
Croatia charges top official over military contract bribe

 Saudi projects drop in defence spending

 Trump calls on Boeing to offer quote for F-35 rival

 NATO to procure U.S. munitions for members
IRAQ WARS
New UN chief wants to meet Trump 'as soon as possible'

 India bans foreign funds of 20,000 charities: official

 McCain calls for permanent US troops in Baltics

 This is a drill: British army returns to Hong Kong
IRAQ WARS
Going green with nanotechnology

 Nanocubes simplify printing and imaging in color and infrared

 New aspect of atom mimicry for nanotechnology applications

 ANU demonstrates 'ghost imaging' with atoms



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement All images and articles appearing on Space Media Network have been edited or digitally altered in some way. Any requests to remove copyright material will be acted upon in a timely and appropriate manner. Any attempt to extort money from Space Media Network will be ignored and reported to Australian Law Enforcement Agencies as a potential case of financial fraud involving the use of a telephonic carriage device or postal service.