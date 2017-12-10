Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Military Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
IRAQ WARS
Iraq holds military parade to celebrate victory over IS
 by Staff Writers
 Baghdad (AFP) Dec 10, 2017


Iraqi Christians celebrate in town retaken from IS
Qaraqosh, Iraq (AFP) Dec 8, 2017 - Iraqi Christians celebrated the feast of the Immaculate Conception on Friday in the town of Qaraqosh that was previously occupied for three years by jihadists of the Islamic State group.

The bell tower of the church of the Immaculate Conception is still scarred by war, but its interior has been cleaned and signs of damage erased.

Some 300 faithful, mostly women and the elderly, attended Friday's service.

Qaraqosh is some 30 kilometres (18 miles) from Iraq's second city Mosul, and before being taken by IS had some 50,000 residents.

However, only a small number returned after the town was retaken from the jihadists.

Bishop Nuel Tuma, 63, said the annual mass used to attract a far larger congregation.

"But today people are busy rebuilding their homes," he said.

The first mass in the town following its liberation was held on October 30 last year.

"This is our first celebration of Holy Mary after three years when we were displaced," said Hanaa Qasha, a 48-year-old teacher.

"We were able to hold mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception despite the damage caused by the evil ones.

"But we are people who love life," she added.

Qaraqosh used to have the greatest concentration of Christians in the country.

However, in mid-2014, Christians were pushed out as IS seized vast swathes of territory in northern Iraq.

Iraq's armed forces held a military parade in Baghdad on Sunday to celebrate the victory announced by Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi over the Islamic State group.

Abadi on Saturday declared victory in Iraq's three-year war to expel the jihadist group that at its height endangered the country's very existence.

Iraqi army units marched through the main square in central Baghdad as helicopters and fighter jets flew overhead, witnesses said.

The parade was not broadcast live and only state media were allowed to attend.

Abadi had declared Sunday a public holiday after making his announcement, in which he said Iraq had defeated the jihadists "through our unity and our determination".

Iraqis took to the streets to celebrate, including in second city Mosul and the capital, singing patriotic songs, waving the national flag and shouting "Iraq, Iraq!"

The Sunni extremists of IS seized control of large parts of Iraq and neighbouring Syria in 2014, declaring a cross-border "caliphate" and committing widespread atrocities.

Backed by a US-led coalition, Iraqi forces gradually retook control of all territory lost to the jihadists over the past three years.

The head of the coalition on Sunday congratulated the Baghdad government for defeating IS, but warned that more work needed to be done to ensure the jihadists do not strike again.

"Much work remains, and we will continue to work by, with and through our Iraqi partners to ensure the enduring defeat of Daesh (IS) and prevent its ability to threaten civilisation, regionally and globally," Lieutenant General Paul E. Funk II said in a statement.

On Saturday, the US State Department had also hailed the end of the jihadists' "vile occupation", but cautioned that "the fight against terrorism" is not over.

Experts warn that IS remains a threat, with the capacity as an insurgent group to carry out high-casualty bomb attacks using sleeper cells.

UN envoy Jan Kubis urged Iraqi people to build "a better future and common destiny for all in their united country with the same patriotism and determination that marked their nation's war against terrorism".

Saudi Arabia also congratulated Iraq on Sunday, with a foreign ministry official calling the jihadists' defeat "a grand victory on terrorism in the region", the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

Meanwhile, Abadi altered Saturday's statement in which he declared victory over IS to add a mention of the role played by the Kurdish peshmerga fighters, after complaints from the Kurdish authorities.

A statement from the autonomous Kurdish region had insisted on the "sacrifices" made by the peshmerga in the fight against the jihadists.

Meanwhile, Iraqi Interior Minister Qassem al-Araji told AFP that although "Daesh (IS) is finished militarily, there are still some sleeper cells that we will track down and eliminate".

sk-burs/hkb/srm

IRAQ WARS
Rights group criticises Iraq over jihadist suspects
 Baghdad (AFP) Dec 5, 2017
 Human Rights Watch in a report on Tuesday criticised Iraq and the autonomous Kurdish authorities over mass trials of suspected Islamic State group jihadists. In "Flawed Justice: Accountability for ISIS Crimes in Iraq", HRW said Baghdad and the Kurdish authorities in the north were holding "thousands of trials of Islamic State suspects without a strategy to prioritise the worst abuses under I ... read more
Related Links
 Iraq: The first technology war of the 21st century

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

IRAQ WARS
Aerojet Rocketdyne Achieves Significant Air Force Demonstration and Validation Milestone with Successful Hot-Fire Test

 Raytheon to supply Qatar with Patriot missile defense system

 Raytheon tapped to provide radar system for DDG-127

 US Patriot missiles may have failed in Saudi Arabia: report
IRAQ WARS
Raytheon awarded modified contract for AIM-120 missiles

 Poland to buy AMRAAMs, HIMARS systems from U.S.

 UAE denies Yemen rebel missile entered its air space

 Orbital ATK to support next-step development of anti-radiation missiles
IRAQ WARS
Hensoldt intros new counter-drone system

 'Go home' drone seeks to stop Japan overtime binge

 China says Indian drone 'invaded' its airspace, crashed

 Research shows drones could help crop management take off
IRAQ WARS
Harris contracted by Army for radios for security force assistance brigades

 US Navy accepts 5th MUOS Satellite for global military cellular network

 SES GS Awarded US Government Satellite Solutions Contract

 16th SPCS Defenders of critical satellite communications
IRAQ WARS
Lockheed Martin Inks Five-Year Agreement to Provide Enhanced Laser Guided Training Rounds to NATO Countries

 Data-collecting device could make for better training of soldiers

 General Dynamics tapped to destroy, dispose of rockets

 Artificial muscles give 'superpower' to robots
IRAQ WARS
Naval Group, Fincantieri bid for Canadian ship contract

 U.S. sales to foreign militaries top $41 billion in fiscal year 2017

 Britain's May in Riyadh after surprise Baghdad visit

 Greek PM defends controversial Saudi arms sale
IRAQ WARS
'We don't interfere in elections': NATO chief on Putin seeking new term

 Pentagon braces for possible government shutdown

 US warns Russia over Ukraine at OSCE meeting

 Trump aide Flynn planned to 'rip up' Russia sanctions: whistleblower
IRAQ WARS
New nanowires are just a few atoms thick

 Physicists explain metallic conductivity of thin carbon nanotube films

 Ceria nanoparticles: It is the surface that matters

 Semiconducting carbon nanotubes can reduce noise in interconnects



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement