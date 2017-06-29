Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
TERROR WARS
Iraq sees end to 'caliphate' as Mosul mosque retaken
 By Emmanuel Duparcq with W.G. Dunlop in Baghdad
 Mosul, Iraq (AFP) June 29, 2017


A timeline of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria
Baghdad (AFP) June 29, 2017 - Here are the main dates concerning the Islamic State jihadist group, which is being driven out of its Iraqi stronghold Mosul, and whose bastion in Syria, Raqa, is surrounded.

- ISIL created -

- April 9, 2013: Al-Qaeda in Iraq chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi says that Al-Nusra Front, a jihadist group battling Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime, is part of his Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) and fighting for an Islamic state in Syria.

A day later, Al-Nusra pledges allegiance to Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri, distancing itself from Baghdadi. Al-Qaeda disavows ISIL in early 2014.

- Syria's Raqa falls -

- January 14, 2014: ISIL conquers the city of Raqa in northern Syria, after fierce fighting with rival rebels. Raqa, the first provincial capital lost completely by the regime, becomes its stronghold.

- Iraq's Mosul captured -

- June 10, 2014: ISIL starts a lightning offensive in northwestern Iraq in which it seizes second city Mosul before sweeping across much of the Sunni Arab heartland bordering autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan. Tens of thousands of Christians and members of the Yazidi sect flee.

- 'Caliphate' proclaimed -

- June 29, 2014: ISIL declares a "caliphate" across the territory it has seized in Iraq and Syria.

It rebrands itself the Islamic State (IS) and declares its chief Baghdadi "caliph" and "leader for Muslims everywhere".

- US-led coalition -

- August 8, 2014: US warplanes strike IS positions in northern Iraq in response to an appeal from Baghdad and in September form an international coalition to defeat the group.

- September 23: The US and Arab allies launch air strikes on IS in Syria.

- IS defeats in Iraq -

- March 31, 2015: Iraq announces the "liberation" of Tikrit, 160 kilometres (100 miles) north of Baghdad. The IS had controlled Tikrit for nearly 10 months.

- February 9, 2016: The Sunni town of Ramadi, capital of Anbar province, is recaptured from the jihadists, who had overrun it the previous May.

- June 26: Iraqi forces recapture Fallujah after two and a half years in which the city was outside government control.

- IS losses in Syria -

- January 26, 2015: IS is driven out of the Syrian border town of Kobane after more than four months of fighting led by Kurdish forces backed by coalition air strikes.

- August 6, 2016: The Syrian Democratic Forces coalition of Arab and Kurdish fighters backed by US air strikes recaptures the northern Syrian town of Manbij.

- August 24: Turkish troops and Syrian rebels retake the border town of Jarabulus, during Operation Euphrates Shield, which also targets Kurdish militia.

- February 24, 2017: The Turkish army announces that it has taken full control of the northern town of Al-Bab, the IS last bastion in Aleppo province.

- March 2: Syrian troops backed by Russian jets complete the recapture of the historic city of Palmyra from the IS. The city had previously changed hands several times.

- The battle for Mosul -

- October 17, 2016: Some 30,000 Iraqi forces backed by US-led air support launch an operation to retake Mosul.

Three months later they retake the east side of the city.

Thursday: Iraq announces it has recaptured the iconic Mosul Nuri mosque, with Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi saying it is a sign of IS's impending defeat.

- The battle for Raqa -

- November 5, 2016: The SDF launches an operation to capture Raqa.

- June 6, 2017: They enter Raqa and have since seized a quarter of the city. On Thursday they cut off the last IS escape route.

Iraq declared the Islamic State group's "caliphate" was coming to an end after it recaptured Mosul's iconic Nuri mosque Thursday, three years to the day after it was proclaimed by the jihadists.

The jihadist group announced its self-styled "caliphate" on June 29, 2014, encompassing swathes of territory its fighters overran in Iraq and neighbouring Syria.

Its rule since then has been marked by repeated atrocities including mass beheadings and other executions documented in photos and videos that its supporters share online.

"Counter-Terrorism Service forces control the Nuri mosque and Al-Hadba (minaret)," said Iraq's Joint Operations Command.

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi hailed the recapture of the mosque as a sign of IS's impending defeat.

"We are seeing the end of the fake Daesh state," Abadi said in an English statement on his Twitter account, using an Arabic acronym for IS.

The US-led anti-IS coalition also said the end was near.

"I can't put a timeline on that for them, but I see it closer to days than a week or weeks," coalition spokesman Colonel Ryan Dillon said, referring to an announcement of Mosul's recapture.

"The Old City remains a difficult, dense, suffocating fight," Dillon said of the area of Mosul where the Nuri mosque is located.

But he praised the Iraqi forces's "grit and determination" and said coalition support would help bring "an imminent liberation".

The Great Mosque of Al-Nuri and its famed Al-Hadba (hunchback) leaning minaret were Mosul landmarks and also held major significance in the history of IS in Iraq.

IS declared its "caliphate" in an audio recording three years ago.

A video released a few days later showed IS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi speaking at Friday prayers at the Nuri mosque and calling on Muslims to obey him, his only known public appearance as "caliph".

- Baghdadi fate unknown -

Baghdadi's fate and whereabouts remain unknown, and IS has lost much of the territory it overran in 2014.

The jihadists blew up the mosque and minaret on June 21 as they put up increasingly desperate resistance to the advance of Iraqi forces.

Only the base of the minaret remains, and while the mosque's dome is still standing, much of the rest of it has been destroyed.

The loss of the iconic 12th century minaret -- one of the country's most recognisable monuments sometimes referred to as Iraq's Tower of Pisa -- left the country in shock.

But the destruction had been widely anticipated, with commanders saying IS would not have allowed Iraqi forces to score a hugely symbolic victory by recapturing the site.

IS claimed on its Amaq propaganda agency that the site was hit in a US air strike, but the US-led coalition said it was the jihadists who had "destroyed one of Mosul and Iraq's great treasures".

Russia has said it is seeking to verify whether the IS leader, whose whereabouts have been unknown for months, was killed when its warplanes hit the group's leaders in a night air raid in Syria last month.

- Heritage destroyed -

The mosque in Mosul's Old City was the latest in a long list of priceless heritage and historical monuments destroyed by IS during its three-year rule over swathes of Iraq and Syria.

The jihadists cast the destruction of such sites as a religious duty to wipe out idols, but they have shown no qualms about trading in smaller pieces to fund their rule.

The minaret, which was completed in 1172 and had been listing for centuries, is featured on Iraq's 10,000-dinar banknote and was the main symbol of Iraq's second city -- giving its name to countless restaurants, companies and even sports clubs in Mosul.

After seizing Iraq's Sunni Arab heartland in June 2014, IS reportedly rigged Al-Hadba with explosives but was prevented from blowing it up by the local population. The jihadists consider the reverence of objects, including of such sites, as heresy.

The mosque's destruction came three days after government forces launched an assault on the Old City, the last district of Mosul where IS still controls territory.

The part of Mosul still held by the jihadists is small, but its narrow streets and the presence of a large number of civilians has made the operation perilous.

While Iraqi forces are moving closer to victory in Mosul, the city's recapture would not mark the end of the war against IS, which still holds significant territory elsewhere in Iraq and Syria.

Some parts of Iraq could see an increase in violence as the jihadists lose more ground, as they will likely increasingly turn to carrying out bombings and other attacks in government-held areas.

ak-wd/dv

HERITAGE OIL

TERROR WARS
Czech law to allow civilians to shoot during terrorist attacks
 Prague (AFP) June 28, 2017
 The Czech parliament on Wednesday passed a constitutional amendment that challenges EU gun control rules by allowing legal firearms holders to use them when national security is threatened, including during terrorist attacks. The amendment, which passed by a large majority, is expected easily to gain approval from the senate and President Milos Zeman, still needed for it to take effect. ... read more
Related Links
 The Long War - Doctrine and Application
TERROR WARS
TERROR WARS
TERROR WARS
TERROR WARS
TERROR WARS
TERROR WARS
TERROR WARS
TERROR WARS
