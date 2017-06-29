Iraq sees end to 'caliphate' as Mosul mosque retaken

Baghdad (AFP) June 29, 2017 - Here are the main dates concerning the Islamic State jihadist group, which is being driven out of its Iraqi stronghold Mosul, and whose bastion in Syria, Raqa, is surrounded.

- ISIL created -

- April 9, 2013: Al-Qaeda in Iraq chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi says that Al-Nusra Front, a jihadist group battling Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime, is part of his Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) and fighting for an Islamic state in Syria.

A day later, Al-Nusra pledges allegiance to Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri, distancing itself from Baghdadi. Al-Qaeda disavows ISIL in early 2014.

- Syria's Raqa falls -

- January 14, 2014: ISIL conquers the city of Raqa in northern Syria, after fierce fighting with rival rebels. Raqa, the first provincial capital lost completely by the regime, becomes its stronghold.

- Iraq's Mosul captured -

- June 10, 2014: ISIL starts a lightning offensive in northwestern Iraq in which it seizes second city Mosul before sweeping across much of the Sunni Arab heartland bordering autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan. Tens of thousands of Christians and members of the Yazidi sect flee.

- 'Caliphate' proclaimed -

- June 29, 2014: ISIL declares a "caliphate" across the territory it has seized in Iraq and Syria.

It rebrands itself the Islamic State (IS) and declares its chief Baghdadi "caliph" and "leader for Muslims everywhere".

- US-led coalition -

- August 8, 2014: US warplanes strike IS positions in northern Iraq in response to an appeal from Baghdad and in September form an international coalition to defeat the group.

- September 23: The US and Arab allies launch air strikes on IS in Syria.

- IS defeats in Iraq -

- March 31, 2015: Iraq announces the "liberation" of Tikrit, 160 kilometres (100 miles) north of Baghdad. The IS had controlled Tikrit for nearly 10 months.

- February 9, 2016: The Sunni town of Ramadi, capital of Anbar province, is recaptured from the jihadists, who had overrun it the previous May.

- June 26: Iraqi forces recapture Fallujah after two and a half years in which the city was outside government control.

- IS losses in Syria -

- January 26, 2015: IS is driven out of the Syrian border town of Kobane after more than four months of fighting led by Kurdish forces backed by coalition air strikes.

- August 6, 2016: The Syrian Democratic Forces coalition of Arab and Kurdish fighters backed by US air strikes recaptures the northern Syrian town of Manbij.

- August 24: Turkish troops and Syrian rebels retake the border town of Jarabulus, during Operation Euphrates Shield, which also targets Kurdish militia.

- February 24, 2017: The Turkish army announces that it has taken full control of the northern town of Al-Bab, the IS last bastion in Aleppo province.

- March 2: Syrian troops backed by Russian jets complete the recapture of the historic city of Palmyra from the IS. The city had previously changed hands several times.

- The battle for Mosul -

- October 17, 2016: Some 30,000 Iraqi forces backed by US-led air support launch an operation to retake Mosul.

Three months later they retake the east side of the city.

Thursday: Iraq announces it has recaptured the iconic Mosul Nuri mosque, with Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi saying it is a sign of IS's impending defeat.

- The battle for Raqa -

- November 5, 2016: The SDF launches an operation to capture Raqa.

- June 6, 2017: They enter Raqa and have since seized a quarter of the city. On Thursday they cut off the last IS escape route.