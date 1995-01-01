Kurds face growing isolation; Flights to Iraq Kurd capital to stop Friday

Arbil, Iraq (AFP) Sept 28, 2017 - All foreign flights to and from the Iraqi Kurdish regional capital Arbil will be suspended from Friday evening on Baghdad's orders, its airport director said, following a controversial independence referendum.

"All international flights without exception to and from Arbil will stop from 6:00 pm (1500 GMT) on Friday following a decision by the Iraqi cabinet and Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi," Talar Faiq Salih told AFP on Thursday.

Abadi ordered the halt to flights serving airports in Iraqi Kurdistan in retaliation for the independence referendum held Monday in defiance of Baghdad which delivered a resounding 92.73 "yes" vote.

Regional carriers, including Turkish Airlines, EgyptAir and Lebanon's Middle East Airlines had already announced that they would be suspending their flights serving Iraqi Kurdistan at Baghdad's request.

The Arbil airport director said she deeply regretted the decision, which she said would hamper the campaign against the Islamic State group in Iraq and neighbouring Syria, as well as the delivery of aid to those displaced by it.

"We have consulates, international staff, international companies, so it's going to affect everyone. It's not a right decision," Salih said.

"We have a big international community here, so this is not only against Kurdish people.

"We also have a big number of refugees using this airport and we used to be a bridge between Syria and the UN to send humanitarian aid to those places.

"And we are hosting (US-led) coalition forces here, so this airport is meant to be for everything."

Turkey, other states to suspend Iraqi Kurdistan flights

Istanbul (AFP) Sept 27, 2017 - Airlines from Turkey as well as Lebanon and Egypt said Wednesday they will suspend operations to and from Iraq's Kurdistan region following Baghdad's threat to ban flights after the region's independence referendum.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, whose government strongly opposed the referendum, had threatened on Tuesday to order a halt to all flights serving airports in Iraqi Kurdistan in response to the independence vote.

Turkish carriers Turkish Airlines, Atlas and Pegasus, which offer frequent connections for Iraqi Kurdistan, will halt their flights from Friday, the Turkish consulate in Arbil said.

Lebanon's Middle East Airlines said it would also stop flights to and from Arbil from Friday while EgyptAir announced its flights would also halt that day "until further notice."

"The work has started in order to increase the capacity of the flights" to and from Arbil until Friday, the Turkish consulate in Arbil said in a statement, urging citizens to consider the "circumstances" in their travel planning.

More than 92 percent of Iraq's Kurds voted "Yes" for independence in the referendum, according to the first official results announced on Wednesday, two days after the disputed plebiscite.

Abadi had said he would ban "international flights to and from Kurdistan" from Friday unless the airports in Arbil and the city of Sulaimaniyah were placed under the control of the federal government in Baghdad.

The transport minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Mawloud Bawah Murad, expressed bafflement at the move by Baghdad.

"Arbil and Sulaimaniyah airports were built from the budget of the Kurdistan government," he told a press conference in Arbil.