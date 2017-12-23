Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
Iraqis denounce anti-indecency edict in Shiite holy city
 by Staff Writers
 Karbala, Iraq (AFP) Dec 23, 2017


River cruise weddings return to Iraq's Basra
Basra, Iraq (AFP) Dec 19, 2017 - To the sound of drums and trumpets, an Iraqi groom and his bride this week stepped hand-in-hand onto a speed boat on the river in Basra to celebrate.

Their wedding on Monday was the first such celebration to be held on the Shatt al-Arab waterway running through the southern city since the 1980s.

Aboard the small speed boat decorated with tinsel and balloons, labourer Hussein Ali Jabbar and his wife donned captain hats and posed for the camera.

Their guests danced away their one-hour ride on four larger vessels to tunes belted out by the brass band and blaring from the television.

It was the first wedding on the river since the devastating 1980-1988 war between Iraq and Iran.

Many continued to avoid the river afterwards, deeming it unsafe amid tensions with neighbouring Iran and Kuwait, and fearing insurgent attacks after the US-led invasion of 2003.

"Everybody in town remembers the river weddings in the past," said Talib al-Bdairy, spokesman for the state company behind the relaunch.

"We want to bring back to life these wonderful memories on these modern safe boats," he said.

The General Company of Maritime Transports did not charge for Monday's wedding cruise as the bride's father was killed this year in the northern city of Mosul fighting the Islamic State jihadist group.

But the going rate for future celebrations will be 2,000 Iraqi dinars (or $1.5) per head.

It was the groom's idea to have a wedding on the water.

"A wedding on the river makes everyone happy... It's much better than being stuck in traffic in the city," he said.

His uncle, Karim Mohammed, offered another reason to celebrate on the Shatt al-Arab.

It "avoids the gunshots in the air that are often how we celebrate a happy event here but often end in tragedy," he said.

Residents in Iraq's Shiite holy city of Karbala have denounced a local decision that could soon see salesmen in trouble for displaying female mannequins in anything but Islamic clothing.

Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Mohammed and an important figure in Shiite Islam, is buried in Karbala.

Posters warning against indecent behaviour have been plastered around the city as part of the application of a 2012 provincial council decision to uphold its "holy character", council member Nasser Hussein al-Khozali said.

The signs warn residents against "shockingly displaying women's clothes", as well as "selling indecent films" and airing "music or indecent words in public places".

The posters, signed by an "implementation committee for the decision on Karbala's holy character", warn that sanctions will be taken against offenders.

Not everyone is the city supports the decision, however.

"Listening to music is part of personal freedoms," said taxi driver Majah Hassan, as a song belted out of his car radio.

"Nobody can forbid it as I'm not harming anyone by doing it."

Inside a shopping centre, women's clothes salesman Ahmad Hussein railed against a decision that he said infringed freedoms and hurt business.

"The provincial council would do better fixing the roads and improving public services," he said.

The head of a civil society association said the council decision was no different from the harsh rules imposed by Islamic State group jihadists on areas they controlled until their defeat in Iraq earlier this month.

"This kind of decision, which is allegedly based on religion, is in fact no different from IS ideology," Ehab al-Wazarni said.

Hadi al-Mussawi, also an activist, said the move "aimed to garner votes in the elections" for parliament in May.

After seizing control of second city Mosul in 2014, IS prohibited shopkeepers and street vendors from displaying women's clothing on mannequins.

Several Shiite armed groups also imposed the rule in southern Iraq at the height of the sectarian violence that followed the 2003 US-led invasion of the country.

UN voices alarm at clashes, house burnings in disputed Iraqi city
 Geneva (AFP) Dec 15, 2017
 The UN voiced deep concern Friday over the reported shelling and burning of homes in the Iraqi city of Tuz Khurmatu, warning of a "serious risk" that violence could escalate. The United Nations rights office pointed to reports that residential areas of Tuz Khurmatu, in the Salahaddin governorate, had been shelled on December 9 and 12, "causing casualties among civilians." "It is not clea ... read more
 Iraq: The first technology war of the 21st century

