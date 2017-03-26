Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
IRAQ WARS
Iraqis remove bodies from rubble in west Mosul
 By Ahmad al-Rubaye with Salam Faraj in Baghdad
 Mosul, Iraq (AFP) March 26, 2017


Mosul civilian deaths a 'terrible tragedy:' US military chief
Washington (AFP) March 26, 2017 - The top commander for US military forces in the Middle East on Sunday called recent civilian deaths in the Iraqi city of Mosul a "terrible tragedy," but stopped short of taking responsibility.

"We are investigating the incident to determine exactly what happened and will continue to take extraordinary measures to avoid harming civilians," General Joseph Votel, who heads US Central Command, said in a statement.

"We will continue to prioritize the protection of the people of Iraq in the conduct of all operations."

Iraqi forces, supported by air strikes from the international coalition fighting the so-called Islamic State, are engaged in a bitter struggle to dislodge the jihadists from Iraq's second-largest city.

Amid reports that recent coalition air strikes in the west Mosul neighborhood of al-Jadida killed large numbers of civilians, Iraq is conducting its own investigation, a military spokesman said in Baghdad.

The number of victims -- said to range from dozens to hundreds -- has yet to be independently confirmed.

But Brigadier General Yahya Rasool, the spokesman for the Joint Operations Command, in remarks to AFP, accused IS of gathering civilians and then blowing up explosives-rigged vehicles nearby to cast the blame on Iraqi forces.

The US-led coalition said Saturday that it had carried out a strike in west Mosul on March 17 at which civilians were reportedly killed.

But some Iraqi officials have referred to more than one day of strikes.

More than 200,000 civilians have fled west Mosul in the past month, according to Iraqi authorities.

But some 600,000 remain in IS-held sectors, which include two thirds of the city's Old Town, a warren of narrow streets, according to the United Nations.

The Pentagon under President Donald Trump has been given greater freedom to run its wars the way it wants -- and not constantly seek White House approval on important decisions.

The military insists it has not lessened its standards for protecting civilians in the war zone.

But critics charge that as oversight has eased, civilian death rates have risen.

Iraqi civil defence forces and volunteers removed bodies from the rubble of houses on Sunday in a west Mosul area where air strikes reportedly took a devastating toll on civilians.

Hundreds of thousands of civilians are still trapped, caught between advancing Iraqi forces and the Islamic State group jihadists that they are fighting to defeat.

Iraqi officials and witnesses said air strikes killed civilians in the Mosul al-Jadida area in recent days, but the number of victims -- said by some to number in the hundreds -- could not be independently confirmed.

An AFP photographer saw civil defence personnel and volunteers digging through the remains of houses to recover the dead in Mosul al-Jadida, where at least six homes were completely destroyed.

The remains of 12 people -- among them women and children -- were placed in blue plastic body bags.

A 45-year-old man who wept as he spoke said he was living with more than 20 relatives in one of the houses that was destroyed.

The man, who did not want to be identified, survived because he was away at the time, but said he was told that an air strike targeted the house where IS had positioned two snipers on the roof.

Several senior Iraqi military officers visited Mosul al-Jadida on Sunday and asked people what had happened, the AFP photographer said.

Brigadier General Yahya Rasool, the spokesman for the Joint Operations Command, said Iraq is investigating reports of civilian deaths in west Mosul.

- Coalition potentially responsible -

"The defence ministry opened an investigation into this issue," Rasool said.

The US-led coalition against IS has indicated that it may have been responsible for at least some of the civilian deaths, and said it is also conducting an investigation.

"An initial review of strike data... indicates that, at the request of the Iraqi security forces, the coalition struck (IS) fighters and equipment, March 17, in west Mosul at the location corresponding to allegations of civilian casualties," it said in a statement on Saturday.

But that only addresses one day, while Iraqi officials referred to strikes carried out over several.

On Sunday, US Central Command chief General Joseph Votel called recent civilian deaths in Mosul a "terrible tragedy".

"We are investigating the incident to determine exactly what happened and will continue to take extraordinary measures to avoid harming civilians," he said in a statement.

At the beginning of this month the international alliance had said that "it is more likely than not, at least 220 civilians have been unintentionally killed by coalition strikes", and other incidents were still under investigation.

Two witnesses who have now fled the city said that a building with around 170 people inside was destroyed in Mosul al-Jadida.

One of them said that IS snipers had fired on Iraqi forces, after which an aircraft targeted them with a missile.

An Iraqi brigadier general said that 27 residential buildings had been damaged by multiple days of strikes in west Mosul, and some were completely destroyed.

- Jihadists using human shields -

Some officials from Nineveh province, of which Mosul is the capital, have put the death toll from the strikes in the hundreds, but the number of victims is unclear.

Following the raids, the United Nations called for "everything possible" to be done to protect civilians in Mosul.

"International humanitarian law is clear. Parties to the conflict -- all parties -- are obliged to do everything possible to protect civilians. This means that combatants cannot use people as human shields and cannot imperil lives through indiscriminate use of fire-power," said Lise Grande, the UN's humanitarian coordinator for Iraq.

Rasool, meanwhile, said Iraqi forces were seeking to target jihadists using civilians as human shields.

IS "began to use citizens as human shields, and we are trying to target them with... snipers to eliminate them," he said.

Iraqi forces are relying on "light and medium weapons, among them sniper (rifles), to hunt for Daesh members" located among civilians, Rasool said, using an Arabic acronym for IS.

However, Iraqi forces have also frequently fired mortar rounds and unguided rockets during the battle for west Mosul -- weapons that pose a much greater risk to residents where fighting is taking place.

Rasool accused IS of gathering civilians together and blowing up vehicles nearby to make it look like "Iraqi forces... are targeting innocent civilians".

According to Iraqi authorities, more than 200,000 people have fled west Mosul since the operation to retake the area began on February 19.

However, the UN has said that around 600,000 are still inside the city.

