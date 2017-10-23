Iraq's Barzani isolated by his drive for Kurdish independence

Baghdad (AFP) Oct 22, 2017 - Iraqi federal and paramilitary forces on Sunday said they lost five men in last week's clashes with Kurdish fighters, bringing the death toll for all sides to 31.

On Friday, Iraq's central government said its forces had taken back control from the Kurds of all disputed territory in the north of the country located outside the Kurdish autonomous region.

The areas were captured as part of a sweeping operation by federal forces after a controversial Kurdish independence vote.

A statement by Iraq's Joint Operations Command said two federal forces were killed in Altun Kupri region of Kirkuk province, which was taken on Friday.

A spokesman for the Iranian-backed Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force told AFP the militia lost three of its fighters in the clashes with the Kurds.

Peshmerga commander Wasta Rassoul had on Friday said 26 Kurdish fighters were killed and 67 others wounded in last week's clashes.

Opposition calls on Iraqi Kurd leader to resign

Sulaimaniyah, Iraq (AFP) Oct 22, 2017 - Iraqi Kurdistan's main opposition party called Sunday for the autonomous region's president to resign after Baghdad seized swathes of disputed territory from Kurdish forces in response to an independence vote.

Shoresh Haji of the Goran movement, which holds 24 out of 111 seats in the Iraqi Kurdistan parliament, said Massud Barzani and his deputy Kosrat Rasul should step down.

"The Kurdistan region's president and his deputy no longer have any legitimacy and should resign," he said.

He called for the creation of a "national salvation government" to prepare for dialogue with Baghdad and organise new elections.

Iraqi Kurds on September 25 voted overwhelmingly for independence in a poll set in motion by longtime regional leader Barzani and strongly opposed by Baghdad.

Central government forces last week swept into the oil-rich Kirkuk province, restoring it and Kurdish-held parts of Nineveh and Diyala provinces to Baghdad's control.

The rapid Kurdish retreat triggered recriminations among Kurdish politicians and prompted the regional parliament to postpone presidential and legislative polls set for November 1.

Goran on Sunday demanded the dissolution of a body set up after the referendum to "manage the consequences of the ballot".

Critics fear that Barzani, who chairs the body, could use it to retain power even after he leaves his post.