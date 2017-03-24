Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
IRAQ WARS
Iraq's Sadr threatens boycott if election law unchanged
 by Staff Writers
 Baghdad (AFP) March 24, 2017


Russia, China seek chemical weapons probe in Iraq
United Nations, United States (AFP) March 25, 2017 - Russia and China on Friday proposed that a United Nations panel investigating chemical weapons use in Syria be extended to Iraq, a proposal Britain immediately rejected.

The two countries raised the prospect of broadening the scope of the Joint Investigative Mechanism during a council discussion about the battle of Mosul, where Iraqi forces are fighting Islamic State group jihadists.

Security Council members expressed "unanimous concern" about the latest information concerning IS's use of chemical weapons, according to British Ambassador Matthew Rycroft, who chaired the talks.

Russia and China then presented a draft resolution that "seeks to expand the work of the Joint Investigative Mechanism to Iraq," Rycroft said, adding that Britain opposes the measure.

"The UK pointed out that there were many differences between the situation in Iraq and Syria," he said.

Unlike the Syrian government, the Iraqi government "is fully cooperating with the OPCW," Rycroft added, referring to the intergovernmental Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, which works with the UN to implement the Joint Investigative Mechanism.

"There are no allegations" the Iraqi government is using chemical weapons, he said.

The council took no decision over the draft on Friday, Rycroft said. He did not indicate whether Russia and China would submit their resolution to a vote in the future.

The dispute highlighted a fundamental disagreement over Syria between Western countries and Russia.

The Joint Investigative Mechanism -- which Moscow helped establish as a Security Council member -- found that the Syrian government, a Russian ally, had used chemical weapons at least three times.

But in February, Russia and China vetoed a draft resolution that would have sanctioned the Syrian government for its use of chemical weapons.

Populist Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr told a demonstration in Baghdad on Friday that he would order a boycott of upcoming Iraqi parliamentary elections unless the country's electoral law is changed.

Polls are to take place next year, and Sadr supporters had previously demonstrated for changes to the law and to the country's electoral committee, which is dominated by affiliates of powerful political parties.

If "the law remains... this means that we will order a boycott of the elections," Sadr said in televised remarks made at a demonstration at Baghdad's Tahrir Square.

The cleric did not specify the specific changes he wants to take place, but the current law has been criticised as being biased towards large political parties over smaller ones.

The UN has backed demands for electoral reform, urging parliament last month to "finalise the ongoing review" of the election law and the electoral commission.

Sadr is the scion of a powerful clerical family who in earlier years raised a rebellion against US-led forces and commanded a feared militia.

He had lost some of his political influence in recent years but has brought himself back into relevance by calling for demonstrations to push for reforms.

His supporters broke into Baghdad's fortified Green Zone area, where the government is headquartered, on several occasions last year, and clashes at a Baghdad protest left seven people dead last month.

Demonstrations calling for improved services and opposing widespread corruption broke out in the summer of 2015, drawing pledges from authorities that reforms would be made that ultimately led to little in the way of lasting change.

The protest movement eventually flagged, but Sadr subsequently revitalised it by calling for his supporters to take part in demonstrations starting last year.

IRAQ WARS
Iraq forces gain ground, deploy snipers in Mosul
 Mosul, Iraq (AFP) March 21, 2017
 Iraqi forces gained ground from the Islamic State group in Mosul and have deployed snipers in the Old City to target the jihadists, officers said on Tuesday. Iraqi forces launched a major operation to recapture west Mosul - the most-populated urban area still held by IS - on February 19, and have retaken a series of neighbourhoods from the jihadists. Iraqi interior ministry forces are ... read more
