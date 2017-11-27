Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Military Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
MISSILE DEFENSE
Israel mounts Iron Dome battery on warship: military
 by Staff Writers
 Jerusalem (AFP) Nov 27, 2017


An Iron Dome missile defense battery as currently deployed across Israel.

Israel mounted a battery of its Iron Dome anti-missile system on a warship Monday, as the vaunted rocket interceptor went operational at sea for the first time, senior officers said.

Israel Air Force Brigadier General Zvika Haimovitch said the battery fitted to the corvette Lahav underwent a successful "live-fire test" and would be a valuable asset in securing offshore natural gas fields.

"Today the IAF put another operational layer to defend and protect Israel's energy assets in the Mediterranean Sea," he told journalists in English.

"This is a significant milestone," he added.

The air force is responsible for Israel's ground-based anti-missile defences.

Israel has major gas fields off its northern coast and is building valuable infrastructure to get the fuel out of the ground and onto land, all within range of rockets from its deadly foe Hezbollah's Lebanon bases.

The Tamar field, discovered in 2009 and which began production in 2013, has estimated reserves of up to 238 billion cubic metres (8.4 trillion cubic feet).

Leviathan, discovered in 2010 and set to begin production in 2019, is estimated to hold 18.9 trillion cubic feet (535 billion cubic metres) of natural gas, along with 34.1 million barrels of condensate.

Israel has invited bids for another 24 offshore oil-and-gas exploration licences it hopes will bring more big finds in the Mediterranean as it strives to become an energy exporter.

In 2006, Israel fought a 34-day war against Iranian-backed Hezbollah in which more than 1,200 Lebanese, mostly civilians, and 120 Israelis, the majority soldiers, died.

Israeli authorities said that in the course of the fighting Hezbollah fired 3,970 rockets into Israel.

In recent weeks cross-border tensions have risen again as part of a row between Saudi Arabia and Iran, which saw Hezbollah accuse the Saudis and Israelis colluding to launch a fresh offensive into Lebanon.

Haimovitch however said that the seaborne Iron Dome process was set up more than 18 months ago.

He added that the Lahav and other ships which would be fitted with Iron Dome in future would not be confined to Israel's northern coast.

"We don't develop specific solutions for a specific threat or direction," he said. "It could be a threat from Lebanon or from Gaza."

He said military planners learned from the 2014 war in Gaza, codenamed Operation Protective Edge.

In that conflict, the army says, the Islamist Hamas and other Gaza-based Palestinian militant groups fired more than 4,500 rockets at Israel, of which Iron Dome intercepted 735.

"It was an operational scenario we saw during Protective Edge that Hamas and other Islamic groups fired missiles at our assets."

MISSILE DEFENSE
Russia test-fires new interceptor missile
 Moscow (Sputnik) Nov 27, 2017
 The A-135 system is part of the Russian Aerospace Forces. It protects Moscow from missiles strike and also plays an important role in the country's early warning and space control system. A new system has long been in development and is undergoing tests now. The Russian Defense Ministry has published footage showing the modernized missile defense system being tested. During the test conduc ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MISSILE DEFENSE
Russia test-fires new interceptor missile

 US Scrambles to Assemble Space-Based Missile Defense System

 Boeing meets 2017 ballistic missile defense installation goal early

 Sweden picks US Patriot missile system over European rival
MISSILE DEFENSE
State Dept. approves potential Javelin missile sale to Georgia

 State Dept. approves potential missile sale to Poland

 Raytheon awarded contract for Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile program

 Lockheed Martin to test AGM-158 JASSM
MISSILE DEFENSE
Pentagon steps up Somalia drone strikes

 Lockheed Martin Integrates New Engine for Fury Unmanned Air Vehicle

 Alpha Unmanned Systems teams with Sightec for image stabilization and object tracking.

 Leonardo delivers Falco EVO drones to Middle East
MISSILE DEFENSE
US Navy accepts 5th MUOS Satellite for global military cellular network

 SES GS Awarded US Government Satellite Solutions Contract

 16th SPCS Defenders of critical satellite communications

 First order for Elta ELK-1882T SATCOM network system
MISSILE DEFENSE
Marines roll out new anti-tank weapon system

 Saab to supply South African forces with field kitchens

 Raytheon, Saab to develop improved shoulder-launched weapon systems

 MBDA Inc. to produce parts for Small Diameter Bomb
MISSILE DEFENSE
Congress sends $700 bn defense bill for Trump's signature

 Lockheed, Navantia renew collaborative agreement

 Philippines' Duterte receives Russian assault rifles

 Whistleblower protection bill sent to President as complaints of retaliation grow
MISSILE DEFENSE
Australia calls for US engagement in region amid China rise

 From Myanmar to Zimbabwe, China's global footprint grows

 China forges 'strategic' ties with Djibouti after opening base

 Forbidden City and Vatican try 'art diplomacy'
MISSILE DEFENSE
Ceria nanoparticles: It is the surface that matters

 Semiconducting carbon nanotubes can reduce noise in interconnects

 Manganese dioxide shows potential in micromotors

 Promising sensors for submarines, mines and spacecraft



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement