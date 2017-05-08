Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Israel orders satellite-on-the-go for military vehicles
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington DC (UPI) May 8, 2017


Israel's Ministry of Defense has contracted with Elbit Systems Ltd to provide its satellite-on-the-move systems for land vehicles, the company announced Monday.

The contract is for two years, Elbit said, and put the number of systems to be supplied in the "dozens." The value of the deal was not announced

"The SOTM contract is an important milestone in our military communication activity on the whole and in the satellite communication activity in particular," said Yehuda Vered, general manager of Elbit Systems Land and C4I Division, said in a press release. "The Israeli Defense Forces is an innovative technologically advanced military, and I trust that additional customers will follow and select our systems.

"The modern battlefield requires very reliable capabilities of high-rate data transfer anytime, anywhere, and our SOTM communication solution meets this requirement."

Elbit said its ELSAT 2100 SOTM family of systems allows high-data rate broadband capabilities for vehicles. They can be installed on a variety of platforms and feature advanced tracking capabilities for communications anywhere and at any time.

MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Airbus to carry out a definition study for the ground segment of the Syracuse IV
 Paris, France (SPX) May 03, 2017
 The French defence procurement agency (Direction Generale de l'Armement) has awarded Airbus Defence and Space a contract to carry out preparatory studies and definition work for the future ground segment of the Syracuse IV satellite-based military telecommunications system. The results of this study will help prepare for the Syracuse IV ground segment construction phase, scheduled to begin in 20 ... read more
Related Links
 Read the latest in Military Space Communications Technology at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Russia's RS-28 Sarmat ICBM: Hypersonic Disaster for US Missile Defense Shield

 China demands halt to US missile shield in S.Korea

 Seoul rejects Trump demand it pays for missile system

 Syria to buy latest Russian anti-missile system: Assad
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Tokyo subway halt for 10 minutes over NKorea scare

 Sweden orders additional anti-ship missiles from Saab

 SM-6 missile completes final round of tests

 Northrop to integrate missile countermeasure systems for Air Force, Navy
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Carrier drone system undergoing testing

 U.S. Army grants contract for pneumatic drone, target launchers

 GKN Aerospace building fuel bladder system for MQ-9B drone

 Fire Scout helicopter drone to receive software, radar upgrade
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Airbus to carry out a definition study for the ground segment of the Syracuse IV

 MUOS Satellite Now Supporting Troops with Ultra High Frequency Communications

 Navy's New Satellite Network to Be Fitted With Advanced Data Transfer Gear

 U.S. Marine Corps tests WiFi system at its air stations
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Rheinmetall picks armaments services supplier Australian vehicle contract

 Engility to continue support for DITRA

 Cubic Global Defense to provide training support services for British army

 BAE partners with Czech firm on mortar system
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Dutch court jails Charles Taylor arms-supplier for 19 years

 Canada moves to join treaty curbing foreign arms sales

 India inks weapons deal worth nearly $2 bn with Israel

 U.S. lawmakers push for Pentagon reforms
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
U.S. military launches Operation Northern Edge

 China's Xi hails ties with Philippines as Duterte cools on US

 Funding for Eucom essential, NATO Supreme Commander tells U.S. Senate (SPX) May 04, 2017

 Japan to offer patrol planes to Malaysia: report
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Scientists set record resolution for drawing at the one-nanometer length scale

 X-ray microscope optics resolve 50-nm features while eliminating chromatic aberrations

 Self-assembled nanostructures can be selectively controlled

 Nanotubes that build themselves



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement