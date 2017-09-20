Israeli Air Force stands up second Iron Dome battalion



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Sep 20, 2017



The Air Defense Division of the Israeli Air Force has established a second Iron Dome battalion to protect against aerial threats in Israel's northern theater.

Iron Dome, a mobile defense system, was developed by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aircraft Industries to intercept and destroy short-range rockets and artillery shells.

"Israel's northern theatre has always been the most threatened area," Brig. Gen. Zvika Haimovich, Commander of the Aerial Defense Division said in a press release. "The theater changes, the threats multiply and terrorist elements take their places in the area. The new 'Iron Dome' battalion was born out of this reality, it will provide an active defense response in the northern theatre.

"The battalion will develop an expertise for combat in the northern theater, and deepen the understanding and operational preparedness for the threats in the area."

The battalion will also defend Israel's maritime space together with the navy.

The Israeli Air Force said the Iron Dome system has thousands of available missiles for an effective response to a wide array of threats. It has conducted more than 1,000 interceptions since entering service in 2011.

