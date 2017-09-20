Israeli Air Force stands up second Iron Dome battalion

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) Sep 20, 2017
The Air Defense Division of the Israeli Air Force has established a second Iron Dome battalion to protect against aerial threats in Israel's northern theater.
Iron Dome, a mobile defense system, was developed by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aircraft Industries to intercept and destroy short-range rockets and artillery shells.
"Israel's northern theatre has always been the most threatened area," Brig. Gen. Zvika Haimovich, Commander of the Aerial Defense Division said in a press release. "The theater changes, the threats multiply and terrorist elements take their places in the area. The new 'Iron Dome' battalion was born out of this reality, it will provide an active defense response in the northern theatre.
"The battalion will develop an expertise for combat in the northern theater, and deepen the understanding and operational preparedness for the threats in the area."
The battalion will also defend Israel's maritime space together with the navy.
The Israeli Air Force said the Iron Dome system has thousands of available missiles for an effective response to a wide array of threats. It has conducted more than 1,000 interceptions since entering service in 2011.
Tokyo (AFP) Sept 19, 2017
Japan deployed Tuesday an additional missile defence system on its northern island of Hokkaido, days after North Korea launched a missile over the island, sparking emergency warnings to take cover. "As part of measures to prepare for emergencies, we will today deploy a PAC-3 unit" to a base of the nation's Ground Self-Defense Force in the southern tip of Hokkaido, Defence Minister Itsunori O ... read more
Related Links
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement