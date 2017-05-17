Israeli missile ship receives new radar

|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) May 17, 2017
An Israeli Navy Saar 4.5 missile ship is conducting operational sea trials of its new advanced ALPHA (Advanced Lightweight Phased Array) ELM-2258 radar.
The radar system was delivered and installed by Israel Aerospace Industries, who will deliver two additional ALPHA radars by the end of the year, bringing the number of systems installed on missile ships to 11.
The ALPHA ELM-2258 is based on digital AESA technology by ELTA Systems Ltd., a group and subsidiary of IAI. It is a component of the combat systems installed on the vessels.
The ELM-2258 is a rotating system that can produce a number of simultaneous beams for maritime and aerial targets.
"The unique system will upgrade the operational capabilities of the Israeli Navy missile ships Saar 4.5 and Saar 5, and will be an integrative part of the future operational capability of the vessels," IAI said in a new release. "The system provides one of the most advanced operational solutions in the field of naval situation picture and its light weight enables it to be installed on a large variety of maritime platforms."
