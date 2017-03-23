Japan commissions second helicopter carrier

|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) Mar 23, 2017
Japan has commissioned a second helicopter carrier into service for its Maritime Self-Defense Force.
The Kaga, an Izumo-class ship, is about 813.6 feet long, displaces 27,000 tons when fully loaded and has a maximum speed of 30 knots.
The carrier features five helipads and can carry more than 14 helicopters. It can also land and launch Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft.
Japan's Asahi Shimbun reported that the Kaga was commissioned in Yokohama on Wednesday and will be based in Kure, Hiroshima Prefecture.
With the commissioning of the Kaga, Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force has four helicopter-carrying ships, two of which are 647-foot-long destroyers.
