Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SUPERPOWERS
Japan loans Manila military planes for South China Sea
 by Staff Writers
 Manila (AFP) March 27, 2017


The Philippines Monday took delivery of two Japanese military surveillance aircraft to help it patrol vital sea lanes in the South China Sea, despite Manila's increasingly conciliatory stance to Beijing's claims over the disputed waters.

Japan will lease a total of five surplus Beechcraft TC-90 planes to the Philippines, according to Manila's defence secretary Delfin Lorenzana.

Philippine military chief General Eduardo Ano said the new planes would be deployed over Benham Rise and the South China Sea.

Japan's attempt to bolster defence cooperation with Manila comes at a time of heightened regional concern over China's activities in disputed waters.

"As we are faced with many security-related issues in the Asia-Pacific, including those in the South China Sea, our cooperation with the Philippines for the regional security and stability is now even more significant," Japanese Defence Minister Kenji Wakamiya said at a ceremony to hand over the planes.

Japan, which has a territorial row with China over disputed islands in the East China Sea, has worked to strengthen ties with other countries in a bid to contain its regional rival.

China claims most of the sea, including waters close to the Philippine coast, despite the claim being declared as without basis last year by a United Nations-backed tribunal.

Beijing opposed the Philippines' lease of the planes almost as soon as it was announced last year under Manila's then-president Benigno Aquino, who took a tough stance on China's territorial ambitions.

However, Aquino's successor President Rodrigo Duterte has reversed this stance, openly courting China for trade and aid, while playing down the South China Sea dispute.

Earlier this month Duterte said he was open to sharing resources with Beijing in the flashpoint waters, saying he could not stop Beijing from building on a disputed shoal near his country's west coast, which China seized from the Philippines in 2012.

He also brushed aside concerns over Chinese survey ships that had been seen near Benham Rise -- waters east of the main Philippine island of Luzon that have been recognised by the United Nation as indisputably Philippine territory.

Parts of the South China Sea are also subject to competing claims by Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan and Vietnam.

SUPERPOWERS
South China Sea installations 'primarily' civilian: Li
 Sydney (AFP) March 24, 2017
 China is not militarising the disputed South China Sea, the country's premier said Friday in Australia, claiming defence equipment Beijing has installed on artificial islands is "primarily" for civilian use. The sea is a source of growing regional tension, with Beijing insisting it has sovereignty over virtually all the resource-rich waters, which are also claimed in part by several other co ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SUPERPOWERS
Israel says it foiled Syrian ballistic missile threat

 Russia takes swipe at US missile defence in South Korea

 Raytheon developing next-gen missile defense communications

 Saudi intercepts Yemen rebel missile as camp toll rises
SUPERPOWERS
China aims advanced DF-16 missiles at Taiwan: minister

 State Dept. approves possible sale of Hellfire missiles to Britain

 Pakistan test fires land-based anti-ship missile

 Russia's Baltic Fleet trains with S-400 air defense systems
SUPERPOWERS
Happy Wanderer? Mysterious X-37B Space Plane Breaks Its Own Orbital Record

 GA-ASI starts testing of mid-air launch-and-recovery drone vehicles

 General Atomics producing additional MQ-9 drone parts

 Heron 1 UAV becomes operational in Singapore
SUPERPOWERS
Israel taps Elbit Systems for advanced radios

 Hensoldt, Leonardo offering Mode 5 IFF systems

 Delta IV rocket launches military communications satellite

 Harris radio system gains NSA certification
SUPERPOWERS
German companies partner for German army contracts

 U.S. Army emphasizing mobility for next combat vehicle

 ST Engineering to produce next-gen AFV for Singapore

 Ukroboronprom test fires Shkval, Stilet weapons
SUPERPOWERS
Mattis presses Congress for $30B defense hike

 Where Trump wants the Pentagon to spend its extra billions

 Trump to press Congress for defense spending boost

 BAE Systems eyes defence spending by Trump
SUPERPOWERS
Tillerson to meet allies as NATO races to save talks

 Germany blocks defense exports to Turkey

 China-backed bank approves 13 new members

 Manila could share maritime resources with China: Duterte
SUPERPOWERS
Scientists created nanopowders for the synthesis of new aluminum alloys

 3-D printing turns nanomachines into life-size workers

 Light-controlled gearbox for nanomachines

 Researchers develop new method to program nanoparticle organization in polymer thin films



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement