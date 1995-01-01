Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
WAR REPORT
Jihadist assault prompts air strikes in Syria safe zone: monitor
 by Staff Writers
 Beirut (AFP) Sept 19, 2017


US urges Syria cooperation with Russia after strike
Oslo (AFP) Sept 17, 2017 - Washington and Moscow have held high-level talks aimed at shoring up military "deconfliction" zones in eastern Syria after Russia was accused of targeting US-backed forces battling the Islamic State group in an air strike, a top US general said Sunday.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an alliance of Washington-backed Kurd and Arab fighters, said Saturday that several of its fighters were injured in a bombing by Russian warplanes east of the Euphrates River near Syria's oil-rich province of Deir Ezzor.

A Russian military spokesman denied targeting the group, though the coalition claimed that the Russians knew the zone contained SDF fighters.

General Joe Dunford, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, said he had spoken to his Russian counterpart General Valery Gerasimov and that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had also addressed the issue with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

"I spoke with Gerasimov, Secretary Tillerson has spoken to foreign minister Lavrov. We have had communications at three different levels," Dunford told reporters as he flew back from a NATO Military Committee meeting in Tirana.

He said Russian forces were pursuing IS fighters who had fled across the Euphrates when their jets struck close enough to injure SDF troops in the area.

"We have been engaged at every level to re-establish deconfliction at the Euphrates river. It couldn't be more complex and crowded in that area, and so deconfliction is more difficult right now than it was a few months ago," Dunford said.

"We haven't resolved all the issues right now. We'll get through that," he added.

Regime troops are engaged in an offensive against the provincial capital, Deir Ezzor city, while SDF fighters are battling the jihadists further east across the Euphrates.

The SDF and Russian-backed Syrian government forces are conducting parallel but separate offensives against IS in Deir Ezzor, the last Syrian province still largely held by the jihadists.

Tillerson is to meet Lavrov in New York on Sunday ahead of this week's UN General Assembly, according to Tillerson's updated public schedule.

A jihadist offensive in a region of northwestern Syria where a safe zone deal had brought months of relative calm prompted heavy government and Russian air strikes on Tuesday, a monitor said.

Idlib province and some adjacent areas form one of four so-called de-escalation zones agreed in May by rebel backer Turkey and government allies Russia and Iran.

Front lines across the province had been relatively quiet since then but intense fighting erupted on Tuesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Jihadist factions led by a former Al-Qaeda affiliate, which are not included in the de-escalation deal, launched a fierce assault on a string of government-held villages along the border between Idlib and neighbouring Hama province.

"An hour later, the regime launched air strikes on the operation's supply lines. Raids are now ongoing across southern Idlib province and northern parts of Hama province," said Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman.

He said Russian warplanes later joined in the strikes, which wounded dozens of civilians.

"The attack and air strikes are the most intense in the area since the de-escalation zone was announced in May," Abdel Rahman told AFP.

At least 17 government troops and militia were killed, the Observatory said. Twelve jihadists and two medics who had been working with them also died.

State news agency SANA also reported heavy clashes and said that government warplanes had hit the opposing forces' supply lines.

The fighting comes just days after Iran, Russia and Turkey announced they would jointly police the safe zone in Idlib and parts of adjacent Hama and Latakia provinces.

Russia has already deployed military police to the other three safe zones -- Eastern Ghouta near Damascus, parts of the south and some areas of the central province of Homs.

The de-escalation agreement excludes the jihadists of the Islamic State group and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, an alliance dominated by Al-Qaeda's former Syrian affiliate.

WAR REPORT
US-backed force says hit by Russian, regime strikes in east Syria
 Beirut (AFP) Sept 16, 2017
 A US-backed force battling the Islamic State group in eastern Syria accused Russian warplanes on Saturday of bombing its fighters for the first time in the complex war. But Russia's military spokesman denied targeting the Syrian Democratic Forces, an alliance of Arab and Kurdish fighters supported by Washington. "This is not possible. Why would we bomb them?" military spokesman Igor Kona ... read more
