Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















NUKEWARS
K-Pop boycott of US troops concert 'regrettable': Seoul
 by Staff Writers
 Seoul (AFP) June 14, 2017


South Korea's presidential Blue House said Wednesday it was "regrettable" a government-backed concert for US troops stationed in the country was hit by a boycott from scores of K-Pop stars.

The Sunday concert was to mark the 100th anniversary of the US 2nd Infantry Division, which is stationed in Uijeongbu, just north of the capital Seoul, but activists launched a campaign against the event.

They argued it coincided with the 15th anniversary of the deaths of two South Korean high school girls, who were crushed to death by a US military vehicle near Uijeongbu, sparking nationwide protests at the time.

Scores of top K-Pop musicians scheduled to perform, including singer Insooni, K-pop bands EXID, Oh My Girl, Sweet Sorrow, punk band Crying Nut and rapper SanE, failed to show up or left the stage before performing.

"I'm sorry but I can't sing under these circumstances," Insooni told the audience at the start of the concert, before walking off stage.

Only a few acts -- including a US Army Band and a Korean traditional music ensemble -- actually made their scheduled performances.

"We find it regrettable that the event prepared as a token of gratitude and farewell has been disrupted," spokesman Yoon Young-Chan of the presidential Blue House said Wednesday.

The US 2nd Infantry Division was the first US military unit that was sent to help defend South Korea at the start of the Korean War and it is set to be relocated further south to Pyeongtaek City next year, he said.

The Blue House comment came hours after the country's new president Moon Jae-In visited General Vincent Brooks, head of the US-South Korea Combined Forces Command, to stress the "rock solid" alliance between the two countries.

Moon will visit Washington later this month for his first summit with President Trump since the left-leaning South Korean president was sworn in early May.

Uijeongbu City mayor Ahn Byung-Yong issued a public apology on Monday over the episode, blaming "some activists and leftist media" who "viciously" attacked singers and their agents for their involvement.

South Korea hosts about 28,500 US soldiers and has a defence treaty with the United States.

The US presence in the country is welcomed by the majority of the public, but rare instances of crimes or accidents committed by US service people have triggered protests.

NUKEWARS
Jailed US student flown out of North Korea 'in coma'
 Washington (AFP) June 14, 2017
 North Korea allowed an American student who fell into a coma while imprisoned in a labor camp to be flown home on Tuesday as Washington stepped up efforts to halt Pyongyang's nuclear program. The release of Otto Warmbier, 18 months into a 15-year sentence, came as US President Donald Trump invited South Korea's new leader Moon Jae-In to Washington for talks on the nuclear standoff. Secr ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

NUKEWARS
Suspected N.Korea drone filmed missile defence site: Seoul

 Seoul trapped between a rock and a THAAD place; NK tests cruise missile

 S. Korea to freeze new THAAD deployment pending probe

 Russia nears deal to sell air-defence system to Turkey
NUKEWARS
BAE awarded contract for laser-guided rocket system

 French frigates getting cruise missiles

 Lockheed awarded contract for extended range air-to-surface missiles

 Raytheon contracted for testing of joint standoff weapon
NUKEWARS
Drones could save lives with rapid heart attack response

 Pro-Syria regime drone shot down after it fires on coalition

 DARPA, BAE partner on multirole unmanned aerial systems

 Netherlands to replace ScanEagle UAV with Integrator
NUKEWARS
Harris Corp. awarded Special Forces radio contract

 Airbus provides German troops with support communications at 15 sites worldwide

 Airbus further extends channel partner program for military satellite communications in Asia

 Radio communications have surprising influence on Earth's near-space environment
NUKEWARS
BAE Systems integrates motion sensors in GXP software

 European country orders Elbit ground intel systems

 Boeing awarded $1B contract for Redesigned Kill Vehicle

 Orbital ATK supplying Army with .50-caliber ammunition
NUKEWARS
Dassault, Indian partner breaking ground on facility

 Ukraine touts defense industry to potential customers

 US approves $1.4 bn slice of massive Saudi arms deal

 India approves new defence policy to boost local companies
NUKEWARS
Macedonia seeks end to name dispute blocking NATO, EU bids

 Trump says US committed to NATO's mutual defense pledge

 Juncker says Europe can no longer 'outsource' protection

 Japan clears way for first emperor abdication in over 200 years
NUKEWARS
UNIST researchers engineer transformer-like carbon nanostructure

 Sensing the nanoscale with visible light, and the fundamentals of disordered waves

 Nanosized silicon heater and thermometer combined to fight cancer

 Ultrafast nanophotonics: Turmoil in sluggish electrons' existence



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement