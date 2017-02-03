Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Keeping Space Communications Reliable for an "Always On" World
 by Staff Writers
 McLean VA (SPX) Feb 03, 2017


File image.

So many of the services we all depend on today are powered by space communications. Just think about it - bank ATMs and gas stations, air traffic safety, smartphones and GPS just to name a few. Without space the world economy, in many ways, turns back half a century in time.

For some time now, we have been hearing from top folks at the Pentagon that space is no longer the sanctuary it once was as it becomes more and more congested and contested. But there are many things this country and others can do to ensure space connectivity.

In a recent panel at the 2016 Defense One Summit, RAdm Brian Brown, deputy commander of the Joint Functional Component Command for Space, DoD Deputy Undersecretary (Space) Winston Beauchamp and Scott Szymanski, mission manager for space with the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, offered their views on the best path forward in space.

For now, the goal is to have sufficient resilience to assure that satellite capability survives jamming and other challenges in orbit such as space debris. Beauchamp outlined ideas being considered to build satellite resilience, singling out commercial satellite communications as a primary component of an eventual government plan.

"[Commercial companies are] building digital payloads. They're building steerable beams ... around interference sources. They're going away from large beams to multiple spot beams that are steerable - all of which is helpful for their business case, but it's also a great enabler for government use in the case of jamming," Beauchamp said. "So it's a real convergence of industrial technology trends and government needs."

The capabilities he outlined will be on the Intelsat EpicNG family of high throughput satellites. Beauchamp said that the government should make commercial satellite capability "a baseline, not an augmentation" to defense.

To Beauchamp's suggestion, Brown added advancing space situational awareness - a product of the Joint Interagency Combined Space Operations Center, which has moved from experimental to operational in less than a year, and the Commercial Integration Cell.

Ultimately, the goal of resilience is to make satellites more resilient in orbit and, therefore, an even more reliable part of the overall communications infrastructure. "If (potential adversaries) do their math right, they'll look at it and say, 'Perhaps I can't achieve the goals that I want, to set out to deny space capability to the U.S. and its allies. And if that's the case ... maybe it's not a good idea to start," Beauchamp said.

The future involves international negotiation, analogous to the test ban treaties put in place in the 1950s and 60s following nuclear capability proliferation after Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

International regulation talks should include the space industry on which the world is so dependent. Current space conduct is defined by the Outer Space Treaty of 1967.

"(It's) the international equivalent of the parents telling the kids in the back of the station wagon, 'Don't touch each other, and don't break your toys'," Beauchamp said. "It's limited in what it can achieve. That's fine when the only people in space were governments, and when the number of assets in space was relatively small.

"What we need to do now is to acknowledge the fact that there are tremendous commercial opportunities in space, that more and more operators are launching systems into space ... We need to define rules of the road, of norms and behaviors, so we don't have very popular orbits get congested with debris."

The United States is not the only nation with a stake in space. The rest of the world has a similar incentive to keep space safe for all. Leveraging commercial innovation is one way for the U.S. to maintain a level of space capacity that supports stability, and one that adversaries would hesitate to test.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Intelsat SatCom Frontier
 Read the latest in Military Space Communications Technology at SpaceWar.com





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Flat-panel SATCOM for civilian-armored vehicles
 Redmond WA (SPX) Jan 31, 2017
 Kymeta has announced plans to work with Aurum Security GmbH to bring Kymeta mTenna high-throughput satellite connectivity to VIP and civilian armored vehicles (CAV). Now, CAV manufacturers and integrators will be able to deliver global connectivity, on the go, that their customers demand, without impacting the natural design lines of the vehicle. This means anyone from VIPs, to government ... read more

MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
S. Korea, US defence chiefs back anti-missile system

 New tests for David's Sling weapon system

 Russia restores radar field securing all-round defense against missile attacks

 Moscow's air defense registered a dozen missile launches in 2016
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
South Korea seeks Sidewinder and Maverick missiles from U.S.

 Iran confirms missile test, denies breach of nuclear deal

 Raytheon, USAF developing new signal processor for AMRAAM

 White House 'aware' of Iran missile test
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
New SkyGuardian variant of Predator B drone announced

 Germany extends Heron drone lease contract

 AUDS counter-UAV system achieves TRL-9 status

 GenDyn offers Bluefin SandShark mini-drone for sale online
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Flat-panel SATCOM for civilian-armored vehicles

 Japan launches satellite to modernise military communications

 Phasor teams with Thales to develop advanced broadband Smart Terminal

 Airbus to supply French satellite communication systems
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Army Reserve units getting CROWS gun turrets

 U.S. Army spotlights innovative ZH2 vehicle

 U.S. Army tests Stryker with 30mm cannon

 Rheinmetall, Steyr Mannlicher announce new assault rifle
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
US defense chief begins Trump's plans to grow Pentagon

 In a bid for defense exports, India is giving contracts to the private sector

 Russia to sell off stake in gun-maker Kalashnikov

 Rich man loses millions in scam by fake French defence staff
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus covered by treaty

 NATO 'very closely' watching Russian influence in Balkans

 Ukraine leader says will hold referendum on joining NATO

 New Pentagon chief seeks to underscore alliances with Japan, S.Korea
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Scientists determine precise 3-D location 23,000 atoms in a nanoparticle

 NIST updates 'sweet' 1950s separation method to clean nanoparticles from organisms

 Nanocavity and atomically thin materials advance tech for chip-scale light sources

 Ultra-precise chip-scale sensor detects unprecedentedly small changes at the nanoscale



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement