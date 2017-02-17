Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















NUKEWARS
Kim's modest Macau life no protection from Pyongyang
 By Elaine YU, with Jung Ha-Won in Seoul
 Macau, China (AFP) Feb 17, 2017


Kim Jong-Nam's modest life in Macau was a far cry from the opulence and power enjoyed by his half-brother, the supreme leader of North Korea, but he was still seen by Pyongyang as a dangerous pretender to the ruling family throne.

Friends in the Chinese gambling enclave spoke this week of a man who wined and dined in relative freedom, despite what Seoul's spy chiefs say was a "standing order" for his execution, issued by Kim Jong-Un.

His younger brother's order was fulfilled this week, Seoul says, when Jong-Nam was murdered at an airport in Malaysia, the victim of poison-wielding female assassins sent by North Korea.

People who knew the elder Kim in Macau painted a picture of a man who often lived with little security and was not overly cautious.

"I think it was simply not in his character," one friend told Hong Kong's South China Morning Post, noting that Kim would stay in Macau and overseas without bodyguards.

"He had a relaxing life here. Obviously he felt he was protected by China," the friend said.

"Macau suited his personality. He enjoyed life and the good things about it. Macau offered him security and also entertainment."

"He was very cheerful and mingled easily," the friend told the Post, adding Kim was involved in charity work for South Koreans.

A slightly drab apartment complex where Kim was believed to have lived was largely deserted when AFP visited this week.

Cantonese-speaking residents denied knowing a man who was educated in Europe and divided his time between Paris, China and the former Portuguese colony, and who moved freely around Asia.

His body on Friday lay in a Kuala Lumpur morgue, with Malaysian police saying they would not hand it over until a family member offered a DNA sample to positively identify it.

- Three reasons -

Kim, the first son of late North Korean leader Kim Jong-Il, was at one time set to take the reins of power in the isolated state; groomed by his father for a third generation succession.

Exactly what changed his father's mind is unclear, but a botched 2001 attempt to get into Japan on a fake passport -- apparently to visit Disneyland -- is commonly cited as the fatal blot on his copybook.

From exile he was a periodic commentator on North Korean affairs, quoted by Japanese journalist Yoji Gomi, who published a book about him in 2012, as claiming the regime would "collapse" without reform.

He had even dubbed the North's hereditary succession a "laughing stock", and told Gomi that Jong-Un would "not last" as leader.

In the deeply patriarchal North the first son is seen as the official heir of the family: founding father Kim Il-Sung passed the role to his first son Kim Jong-Il upon his death in 1994.

Kim Jong-Un's status as merely the son of Kim Jong-Il's third wife was seen as a taint on his credentials as leader, according to observers.

"The assassination, if confirmed done by the North, would be a sign of Kim Jong-Un's paranoid personality," Seoul lawmaker Kim Byung-Kee quoted the South's spy chief as saying in a closed-door briefing on Wednesday.

For Jun Byung-Kon, an analyst at the Korea Institute for National Unification, China could also have been a factor.

Beijing remains the impoverished North's economic lifeline and sole diplomatic ally, although ties have soured following a series of nuclear and missile tests staged after Kim took the helm following the 2011 death of his father.

"Even after Kim Jong-Un took power, there was this atmosphere in China that the open-minded Kim Jong-Nam was far better suited as leader," he said.

That gave Kim Jong-Un three reasons to want his older brother dead, said Hong Hyun-Ik of the Sejong Institute think tank in Seoul.

"Apart from his open criticism on the North, Jong-Nam is older, the legitimate first son...and supported by China," he said.

"They are enough reasons from Jong-Un's perspective to kill him."


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
NUKEWARS
UN to meet after N. Korea claims successful missile test
 United Nations, United States (AFP) Feb 13, 2017
 UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday condemned North Korea's latest ballistic missile test and called for a united international response to the "further troubling violation" of UN resolutions. His statement came ahead of an urgent UN Security Council meeting called to discuss Sunday's missile test - nuclear-armed North Korea's first since US President Donald Trump assumed office ... read more

NUKEWARS
Raytheon developing new tool for war game assessment

 U.S. Army awards $3 billion in missile defense contracts

 New US Missile Hits Target in Space

 New Age, New Aims: CIS Air Defense to Be Upgraded for Aerospace Tasks
NUKEWARS
DARPA's MAD-FIRES project to enter Phase II

 Textron announces successful test of G-CLAW missile

 Boeing contracted for Harpoon, SLAM-ER spares

 Ukroboronprom tests new missiles for Ukrainian helos
NUKEWARS
NS Mayport picked as forward operating base for drones

 Indonesia first to purchase Skeldar V-200 drone

 Monitoring birds by drone

 AeroVironment advances research with farmers and university partners
NUKEWARS
IAI secures $30 million in signals intelligence contracts

 Terahertz wireless could make spaceborne satellite links as fast as fiber-optic links

 Airbus provides satcom for EU security missions in Mali, Niger and Somalia

 Engie, Airbus tapped to support French defense networks
NUKEWARS
Honeywell's Gold Shield to be used in vests for Brazil's police

 Elbit supplying mortar fire control units to U.S. Army

 U.S. Navy to buy 40 MRAP MaxxPro Dash DXM vehicles

 Chinese weapons reaching 'near-parity' with West: study
NUKEWARS
Germany, Norway expand defense industry coooperation

 NATO chief says increased defence spending top priority after Trump calls

 Pentagon seeks to rent space in Trump Tower

 Tales of woe from US military ahead of likely spending boost
NUKEWARS
US and Russia agree to boost military communications: Pentagon

 China FM to attend G20 meeting alongside Tillerson

 Flynn resignation has 'no impact' on US message to NATO: Pentagon chief

 NATO to boost naval presence in Black Sea
NUKEWARS
Nano-level lubricant tuning improves material for electronic devices and surface coatings

 Supercomputing, experiment combine for first look at magnetism of real nanoparticle

 Scientists determine precise 3-D location 23,000 atoms in a nanoparticle

 1,000 times more efficient nano-LED opens door to faster microchips



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement