Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SUPERPOWERS
Kosovo's president bows to pressure on his army plan
 by Staff Writers
 Pristina (AFP) March 30, 2017


Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci on Thursday gave up on his plans for a rapid transformation of the nation's defence force into an army, ceding to strong opposition from Western allies.

Thaci had submitted to the parliament in early March a draft bill to establish a regular army for Kosovo by changing the current law on the Kosovo Security Force (KSF).

It would have been done without amending the constitution and would therefore circumvent a likely veto by Kosovo's ethnic Serb minority, who are hostile to the move. The majority of Kosovo's population is ethnic Albanian.

Since Kosovo's 1998-1999 war with Serbia, NATO-led multinational troops have been deployed in the territory which is currently not allowed its own army.

But now Thaci is endorsing the process of a constitutional amendment.

"We agree fully that this process should happen through constitutional changes," Thaci told AFP on Thursday.

"We want to establish the army of Kosovo in order to be an integral part of NATO and not a Kosovo army that would be isolated," he added.

He was referring to strong opposition to his initiative from NATO, the United States and other leading international backers of Kosovo.

Belgrade also opposes the move saying that such an army would "jeopardise the survival of Serbs" in Kosovo.

According to the draft bill, the army was to have 5,000 lightly-armed soldiers, equipped with armoured vehicles and helicopters, and 3,000 reservists.

"We call on the government, the president, and others involved in this initiative, to withdraw the law until a consultative and coordinated process is carried out," US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, Hoyt Brian Yee, told a local TV channel Wednesday while visiting Pristina.

Kosovo Serb lawmakers on Monday ended a six-month boycott of both parliament and government, justifying the decision by the need to protect their minority's interests.

Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia in 2008. The move has been recognised so far by more than 100 countries, but not Serbia nor its ally Russia.

However, since 2011 the two sides have been negotiating under European Union auspices to improve their ties.

SUPERPOWERS
Poland to withdraw troops from Eurocorps force: official
 Strasbourg, France (AFP) March 28, 2017
 Poland will withdraw its contingent from the Eurocorps military group by 2020, a spokesman for the Strasbourg-based intergovernmental body said Tuesday. "The Polish soldiers will leave as their individual contracts end, within three years at the latest," Colonel Vicente Dalmau told AFP, adding the the Polish government had made the decision "several months ago". NATO member Poland, whi ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SUPERPOWERS
Saudi shoots down 'smuggled' Yemen rebel missiles

 Raytheon tapped for two more MK 99 ship sets

 Israel's David's Sling missile system to be operational in weeks

 Israel says it foiled Syrian ballistic missile threat
SUPERPOWERS
China aims advanced DF-16 missiles at Taiwan: minister

 State Dept. approves possible sale of Hellfire missiles to Britain

 Pakistan test fires land-based anti-ship missile

 Russia's Baltic Fleet trains with S-400 air defense systems
SUPERPOWERS
A novel hybrid UAV that may change the way people operate drones

 General Atomics building ground control station for drones

 China to open first drone factory in Saudi Arabia

 SRC's counter-drone system on display
SUPERPOWERS
Israel taps Elbit Systems for advanced radios

 Hensoldt, Leonardo offering Mode 5 IFF systems

 9th Wideband Global SATCOM satellite expands military communications capabilities of US and Allies

 Delta IV rocket launches military communications satellite
SUPERPOWERS
German state buys first Survivor R vehicle from Rheinmetall

 U.S. Army picks AM General for Humvee sale to Iraq

 NATO agency to offer 40 tech refresh contracts

 Israel Aerospace Industries gets border protection sale
SUPERPOWERS
Trump lifts rights conditions on Bahrain arms sales

 Trump pressured to approve defense deals with India

 Israel defence exports surge to $6.5 bln

 Mattis presses Congress for $30B defense hike
SUPERPOWERS
US top diplomat Tillerson to push NATO pay up in first talks

 NATO raises 'serious concern' over Ukraine separatist IDs

 Kosovo's president bows to pressure on his army plan

 China's Xi and Trump tee up Mar-a-Lago summit
SUPERPOWERS
3-D printing turns nanomachines into life-size workers

 Scientists created nanopowders for the synthesis of new aluminum alloys

 Light-controlled gearbox for nanomachines

 Researchers develop new method to program nanoparticle organization in polymer thin films



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement