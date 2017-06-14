Kraken Sonar, ATLAS team-up on mine-detection, sonar systems

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Stephen Carlson
Washington (UPI) Jun 14, 2017
Kraken Sonar Systems has signed a Team Agreement with defense contractor Atlas Elektronik to collaborate on the Remote Mine Disposal System for the Royal Canadian Navy.
They two companies also working together on KATFISH towed sonar arrays to a leading Asian navy as part of a major mine countermeasures purchasing program.
"We are pleased to announce our cooperation with Kraken," Dr. Jens Bodo Koch, CEO of Atlas Elektronik said in a press release. "By working together both companies can use their experience in sonar systems and maritime technology to meet customers' demands throughout the international maritime defense market."
"Atlas represents the ideal partner for us in the military market. By offering advanced sensor solutions we expect that underwater vehicles will become more affordable and reliable, smarter and more closely aligned with operator needs," Kraken president and CEO Karl Kenny added.
The Remote Mine Detection System will be designed to detect, locate, identify and dispose of sea mines for the Royal Canadian Navy.
The RCN's requirements are for each system to have four Autonomous Underwater Vehicles and a minimum of 10 Explosive Mine Disposal Vehicles, along with control units, training modules and storage. Each unit is expected to cost between $20 million and $49 million with plans for final delivery are set for 2020.
The KATFISH towed sonar array uses Ultra High Definition imagery combined 3D bathymetry to enable real-time seabed mapping at extremely long ranges. It has Synthetic Aperture Sonar, allowing detection of underwater vessels at long range.
Washington (UPI) Jun 6, 2017
Raytheon has received a $12.5 million modification to an existing contract for the Phalanx Close-in Weapons System, or CIWS. The contract is for hardware kits and upgrades to the latest configuration of the Phalanx. Work will be performed at El Segundo, Calif. And Louisville, Ky. The program is expected to be completed by March 2019. Fiscal 2017 Navy weapons procurement funds of $12.5 m ... read more
Related Links
Naval Warfare in the 21st Century
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement