Kraken Sonar, ATLAS team-up on mine-detection, sonar systems
 by Stephen Carlson
 Washington (UPI) Jun 14, 2017


Kraken Sonar Systems has signed a Team Agreement with defense contractor Atlas Elektronik to collaborate on the Remote Mine Disposal System for the Royal Canadian Navy.

They two companies also working together on KATFISH towed sonar arrays to a leading Asian navy as part of a major mine countermeasures purchasing program.

"We are pleased to announce our cooperation with Kraken," Dr. Jens Bodo Koch, CEO of Atlas Elektronik said in a press release. "By working together both companies can use their experience in sonar systems and maritime technology to meet customers' demands throughout the international maritime defense market."

"Atlas represents the ideal partner for us in the military market. By offering advanced sensor solutions we expect that underwater vehicles will become more affordable and reliable, smarter and more closely aligned with operator needs," Kraken president and CEO Karl Kenny added.

The Remote Mine Detection System will be designed to detect, locate, identify and dispose of sea mines for the Royal Canadian Navy.

The RCN's requirements are for each system to have four Autonomous Underwater Vehicles and a minimum of 10 Explosive Mine Disposal Vehicles, along with control units, training modules and storage. Each unit is expected to cost between $20 million and $49 million with plans for final delivery are set for 2020.

The KATFISH towed sonar array uses Ultra High Definition imagery combined 3D bathymetry to enable real-time seabed mapping at extremely long ranges. It has Synthetic Aperture Sonar, allowing detection of underwater vessels at long range.

