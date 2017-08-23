L-3 receives $28.4M contract for bomb fuses



by Stephen Carlson



Washington (UPI) Aug 23, 2017



L-3 Fuzing and Ordnance Systems is receiving a $28.4 million contract for the procurement of FMU-139C/B bomb fuses and associated equipment for the U.S. and foreign militaries, the Department of Defense announced on Tuesday.

The work will be performed in Cincinnati, Ohio, and Orlando, Fla., and is projected to be completed by March 2018.

The FMU-139C/B is an electro-mechanical fuzing system used in conventional bombs deployed by the U.S. Air Force, Navy and many foreign governments. It is compatible with Mk 82, Mk 83, Mk 84, BLU-110, BLU-111, and BLU-117 air dropped bombs.

The fuze can be integrated with laser and GPS guidance systems like the Joint Direct Attack Munition depending on the weapon, and can be set for impact or delayed detonation for greater penetration of hardened targets.

It can also be mated with a separate proximity sensor that activates the weapon once it is a certain distance from a moving target.

