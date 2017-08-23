L-3 receives $28.4M contract for bomb fuses

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Stephen Carlson
Washington (UPI) Aug 23, 2017
L-3 Fuzing and Ordnance Systems is receiving a $28.4 million contract for the procurement of FMU-139C/B bomb fuses and associated equipment for the U.S. and foreign militaries, the Department of Defense announced on Tuesday.
The work will be performed in Cincinnati, Ohio, and Orlando, Fla., and is projected to be completed by March 2018.
The FMU-139C/B is an electro-mechanical fuzing system used in conventional bombs deployed by the U.S. Air Force, Navy and many foreign governments. It is compatible with Mk 82, Mk 83, Mk 84, BLU-110, BLU-111, and BLU-117 air dropped bombs.
The fuze can be integrated with laser and GPS guidance systems like the Joint Direct Attack Munition depending on the weapon, and can be set for impact or delayed detonation for greater penetration of hardened targets.
It can also be mated with a separate proximity sensor that activates the weapon once it is a certain distance from a moving target.
Washington (AFP) Aug 24, 2017
President Donald Trump's administration is set to deliver the Pentagon guidance in coming days on how to implement his ban on transgender people serving in the military, The Wall Street Journal said Wednesday. Trump last month deployed a series of tweets that upended an Obama-era policy of more than a year allowing transgender troops to serve openly, an announcement that came with little app ... read more
Related Links
The latest in Military Technology for the 21st century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement