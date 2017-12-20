L3 Technologies gets order for night vision equipment



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Dec 20, 2017



L3 Technologies is to provide night vision equipment to an unidentified international customer for border security and defense applications.

The order, worth about $150 million, includes binocular night vision goggles, holographic weapon sights, light weapon thermal sights and advanced target pointer illuminator aiming lasers.

"We are focused on building new relationships and these next-generation capabilities ensure that our international allies receive the best technology, equipment and training available," Christopher E. Kubasik, L3's president and chief operating officer, said in a press release.

"L3 continues to invest in promising new soldier technologies, such as fusion and augmented reality, to meet the needs of our domestic and international customers today and into the future."

L3 said its solutions will help dismounted soldiers to better locate and target operational threats at night and in adverse weather conditions. Work on this contract will be performed by L3's Warrior Sensor Systems sector, part of the company's Sensor Systems business segment.

An original and qualified manufacturer of night vision imaging technology, L3 Warrior Sensor Systems uses the latest in thermal, image intensifier and fusion technologies to provide an extensive portfolio of products that enables optimal performance.

