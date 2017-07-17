LOC Performance receives $49.1 million Bradley upgrade contract

Washington (UPI) Jul 17, 2017 - The Streit Group has delivered 25 new 4x4 armored personnel carriers to the Nigerian armed forces, the first of 177 vehicles on order.

Streit said late last month that the batch delivered was composed of its Spartan APCs and Typhoon 4×4 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles.

The Spartan provides protection against both ballistic and blast threats with crew compartment protection of CEN Level BR6 armor.

The Typhoon 4×4 MRAP, used mainly as a mounted infantry troop carrier and ground support vehicle, can be configured as a command and control vehicle, medical evacuation platform or a forward observation vehicle, Streit said.

The Typhoon provides blast protection to STANAG 4569 Level 3. It also features a V-shaped armored hull.

Additional details of the delivery and the contract for the vehicles were not disclosed by the Canada-headquartered company.