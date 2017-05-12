Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
UAV NEWS
Latvian daredevil in 'drone-diving' world first
 By Mike COLLIER
 Taurene, Latvia (AFP) May 12, 2017


Saudi Arabia produces unmanned aerial vehicle
 (UPI) May 12, 2017 - Saudi Arabia's King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology has unveiled a strategic drone program and aircraft.

The Medium Altitude Long Endurance unmanned aerial vehicle is the Saqr-1, which features a KA-band satellite communications system.

Prince Turki bin Saud bin Mohammed, president of KACST, said the Saqr-1 has a range of more than 2,500 kilometers and an endurance of more than 24 hours, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The aircraft flies at an average altitude of 20,000 feet.

Additional details of the drone and the KACST program were not disclosed.

In March, the kingdom announced a deal with China to build the first drone factory in the Middle East.

A Latvian tech company is claiming a world first after successfully test-flying a super-powered drone which lifted a daredevil skydiver aloft, from where he parachuted safely back down to earth.

Manufacturer Aerones performed the feat this week in a secret "drone-diving" operation in a wild, isolated central region of the Baltic state to which AFP had exclusive access.

The powerful drone measuring 3.2 square metres sports 16 rotors. Weighing 70 kilogrammes (154 pounds), it can lift up to 200 kilos.

The same drone was used in January to debut "drone-boarding" by towing snowboarders at high speed across a frozen Latvian lake.

But this week's operation was even more perilous with the drone collecting a man from the top of a tower and then lifting him some 330 metres (360 yards) into the air.

After testing the drone by lifting and dropping a dead weight of 90 kilogrammes, it was the turn of daredevil skydiver Ingus Augstkalns to literally take the plunge as what is believed to be the world's first "drone-diver".

"It was so much fun -- like being in a playground in childhood," Augstkalns told AFP.

"Of course there were still risks in doing it the first time.

"Being lifted the first five meters was probably the most nervous moment, but the drone lifted me... and two seconds later I was under the (parachute) canopy."

- 'No helicopter' -

Aerones CEO Janis Putrams, who was in charge of the drone controls, told AFP "You no longer need a helicopter" to skydive.

"Today we did the first drone jump, a completely new way of base jumping. It makes it possible to base jump from any place -- in cities, in desert, in mountains," he added.

But as well as the extreme sports potential of drone-diving, the company hopes to exploit the drone's abilities to perform rescue operations, for instance of people trapped on the roof of a burning building or other difficult-to-reach locations.

"We're aiming at using it for human rescue, so today was a good test," Putrams said.

He and his team of engineers first came up with the idea of building the heavy-duty drone two years ago.

It cost 35,000 euros ($37,000) to build and for now, flight times are restricted to around 10 minutes using on-board batteries.

In theory the top speed is around 150 kilometres per hour (95 miles per hour), but piloting becomes difficult at that velocity, so drone-boarding and drone-diving daredevils have to make do with speeds of around 60 kph.

U.S. Army awards contract for extended range drone
 Washington DC (UPI) May 11, 2017
 General Atomics Aeronautical Systems has received a $221.6 million contract for hardware acquisition related to an extended range Grey Eagle unmanned aircraft. The contract includes 20 Grey Eagles, with support systems including satellite communications air data terminals, six ground control stations, spare parts, and ground support equipment and management. There will also be op ...
