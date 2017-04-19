Leidos to provide TUAS support for U.S. Army

|
by Ryan Maass
Washington (UPI) Apr 19, 2017
Leidos has won a prime contract from the U.S. Army to provide technical services and field support for the branch's Tactical Unmanned Aircraft Systems.
Under the agreement, announced on Wednesday, the company will share the work with two other contractors. If all options are exercised, the contract has a total potential value of $900 million for all awardees.
In addition to services for Tactical Unmanned Aircraft Systems, or TAUS, Leidos will also support Universal Ground Control Stations and Universal Ground Data Terminals. Tasks will include non-repetitive development, integration, inspection, analysis and testing.
Company officials say the agreement will help the Army identify and integrate technologies more easily and reduce the workload for the branch's personnel.
"Leidos' expertise and success in integrating difficult aviation technical solutions, as well as our sustained excellence in delivering product and field support in austere overseas environments, enables us to support the U.S. Army in their mission to employ Tactical Unmanned Aircraft Systems in support of our warfighters," Leidos' Tim Reardon said in a press release.
