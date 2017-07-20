Leonardo DRS, Moog receive counter-UAS weapons contract

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Stephen Carlson
Washington (UPI) Jul 20, 2017
Leonardo DRS and Moog are partnering to develop a Counter-Unmanned Aerial System weapon platform under a $16 million U.S. Army contract, the companies announced earlier this week.
The C-UAV will include Moog's Reconfigurable Integrated-weapons Platform turret. It will be mounted on the M-ATV armored vehicle to provide mobile protection against enemy UASs for ground troops.
The contract is part of the Army's Mobile Low, Slow Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Integrated Defense System program to develop and test systems for evaluation and future deployment.
"We are proud to support the Army's urgent requirement to protect soldiers from the growing threats by small unmanned aircraft," Aaron Hankins, vice president and general manager of DRS Land Systems said in a press release.
"This effort is a great example of industry collaborating with the Army to quickly provide soldiers with a crucial capability, and we are grateful for the opportunity to lead the effort,"
Small UAS systems have been rapidly proliferating across state militaries and non-state actors in war zones across the world, including small cheap models that can drop ordinance or explode on impact. Countermeasures under development range from lasers mounted on ships to handheld devices for ground troops.
Singapore (AFP) July 19, 2017
Singapore said Wednesday it has offered surveillance drones and urban warfare training to Philippine troops battling Islamist fighters, to prevent the militants becoming entrenched and threatening the rest of Southeast Asia. Philippine troops have been battling to dislodge militants loyal to the Islamic State group who seized parts of the southern city of Marawi on May 23 in a bid to establi ... read more
Related Links
UAV News - Suppliers and Technology
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement