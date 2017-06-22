Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
Leonardo, Hensoldt awarded $323 million U.K. IFF contract
 by Stephen Carlson
 Washington (UPI) Jun 22, 2017


Leonardo and Hensoldt have received a joint $323 million contract from the British Ministry of Defense for upgrading Identification Friend or Foe systems.

Leonardo and Hensoldt will be partnering on the program as "Team Skytale." The contract covers IFF upgrades fo 31 different vehicles used by the UK, including land, air, and sea platforms.

The upgrade will convert the IFF systems of over 350 aircraft, ships, and ground-based air defense systems to the Mode 5 standard. All NATO nations are required to switch to the Mode 5 by 2020.

The UK conversion will use Leonardo's M428 Transponder and SIT 2010 cryptographic computer, alongside Hensoldt's MSSR 2000 I and MSSR 1000 I interrogators.I

Leonardo has already installed Mode 5 IFF systems on Britain's Eurofighter Typhoons and Queen Elizabeth-class carriers. It is providing the Mode 5 to Saab's Gripen E fighters as well.

Leonardo and Hensoldt hope countries outside of NATO will also convert to the Mode 5 standard to ease joint operations.

Identification Friend or Foe is a coded transponder system that allows friendly forces to identify each other at long ranges. The Mode 5 standard uses updated cryptography to prevent enemy interference with the signals for deception purposes.

Leonardo receives NATO surveillance system contract
 Washington (UPI) Jun 20, 2017
 Leonardo has received a contract to provide services and develop logistical and control systems for NATO's Alliance Ground Surveillance program, the company announced on Wednesday. Leonardo has been chosen by the NATO Alliance Ground Surveillance Management Agency to develop and maintain key elements of the AGS. Leonardo is a member of the Northrop Grumman led consortium developing the ... read more
