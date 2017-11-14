Leonardo delivers Falco EVO drones to Middle East

|.
|.
|
|
by James Laporta
Washington (UPI) Nov 14, 2017
Leonardo has announced the delivery of its Falco EVO tactical unmanned aerial system to its customers in the Middle East, the company said in a press statement during the Dubai Air Show 2017 exhibition.
The Falco EVO is specifically designed for long range intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions, and can carry a wide range of payloads that can deliver pinpoint accuracy onto a target.
The Falco EVO can carry a 240-pound payload, has an endurance of as much as 20 hours, and a service ceiling of nearly 20,000 feet.
The company said the unmanned drones were completed in August at its facilities in Italy and delivered to its Middle East customers in September.
Leonardo says that 50 Falco UAS drones are currently in "operation around the world."
Jerusalem (AFP) Nov 11, 2017
The Israeli army said it had shot down a Russian-made Syrian drone carrying out a reconnaissance mission over the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on Saturday. The drone was intercepted by a Patriot missile in the demilitarised zone between the Israeli- and Syrian-controlled parts of the Golan, a military spokeswoman said in a statement. "The State of Israel regards with utmost seriousness ... read more
Related Links
UAV News - Suppliers and Technology
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement