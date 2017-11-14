Leonardo delivers Falco EVO drones to Middle East



by James Laporta



Washington (UPI) Nov 14, 2017



Leonardo has announced the delivery of its Falco EVO tactical unmanned aerial system to its customers in the Middle East, the company said in a press statement during the Dubai Air Show 2017 exhibition.

The Falco EVO is specifically designed for long range intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions, and can carry a wide range of payloads that can deliver pinpoint accuracy onto a target.

The Falco EVO can carry a 240-pound payload, has an endurance of as much as 20 hours, and a service ceiling of nearly 20,000 feet.

The company said the unmanned drones were completed in August at its facilities in Italy and delivered to its Middle East customers in September.

Leonardo says that 50 Falco UAS drones are currently in "operation around the world."

Jerusalem (AFP) Nov 11, 2017





The Israeli army said it had shot down a Russian-made Syrian drone carrying out a reconnaissance mission over the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on Saturday. The drone was intercepted by a Patriot missile in the demilitarised zone between the Israeli- and Syrian-controlled parts of the Golan, a military spokeswoman said in a statement. "The State of Israel regards with utmost seriousness ... read more

