Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SUPERPOWERS
Lithuania hikes defence budget to meet NATO target
 by Staff Writers
 Vilnius (AFP) Oct 11, 2017


Lithuania said Wednesday it would raise its defence spending to 2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) next year to meet a NATO target amid security concerns over neighbouring Russia.

The government of the Baltic state formally endorsed a rise from the current 1.8 percent of GDP to 2.006 percent for 2018.

"In the light of the current global security situation, it is important that each NATO member demonstrates its commitment to the Alliance and meets the defence spending target," Defence Minister Raimundas Karoblis told AFP.

Under the 2018 draft budget widely expected to be approved by parliament later this year, defence spending will reach 872 million euros ($1 billion) in the eurozone nation of 2.8 million people.

"For the first time in history we will meet our NATO obligations," said Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis.

US President Donald Trump has laid on the pressure for European NATO allies to hike their defence budgets, saying they do not pay enough for their security.

Lithuania is expected to be among only eight NATO allies to meet the benchmark next year, alongside the United States, Greece, Britain, Poland, Romania, and fellow Baltic states Latvia and Estonia.

Karoblis said his "main priorities include the modernisation of Lithuanian armed forces, investment in modern defensive weaponry, infrastructure development and increasing military staff."

Earlier this year, NATO sent around 1,000 troops each to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland to reassure its eastern flank where officials have been unsettled by Russia's actions in Ukraine and Syria.

Under the draft budget, Lithuania expects to run a surplus of 0.6 percent of national output in 2018.

SUPERPOWERS
Philippines hails US as top ally, welcomes war games
 Manila (AFP) Oct 5, 2017
 The Philippines' military chief hailed the United States as his nation's "number one ally" and announced a return of regular war games, following President Rodrigo Duterte's call for warmer ties. Duterte last week vowed to be "friendly" with the United States, signalling an end to relentless criticism that included a vow to end all joint military exercises and branding then US president Bara ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SUPERPOWERS
Australia's new frigates to feature long-range missile defence system

 PAC-3 MSE Test Successful from Remote Launcher

 Saudi intercepts Yemen rebel missile

 Lockheed Martin to replace USS Fitzgerald's SPY-1D AEGIS radar
SUPERPOWERS
Missile test fears as N. Korea marks key party anniversary

 Raytheon integrates Stinger missile with armored vehicle

 BAE contracted for additional advanced guided rockets for the Navy

 Japan to purchase AMRAAM missiles from United States
SUPERPOWERS
New long range drones expected in 2018

 BAE Systems, Cranfield University envision dual-mode UAVs

 IAI unmanned helo performs proof-of-concept demo

 Driverless hover-taxi makes first 'concept' flight in Dubai
SUPERPOWERS
SES GS to Provide More MEO-enabled SATCOM Solutions for U.S. Government

 L3 satellite terminals for Air National Guard

 82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 Asia-Pacific nation orders Harris communications gear, network
SUPERPOWERS
Australia seeks small diameter bombs from U.S.

 Israeli artillery shells becoming precision guided weapons

 Rheinmetall, Paravan team on autonomous vehicle technology

 Orbit Logic Awarded Navy Autonomy Contract
SUPERPOWERS
UK defence giant BAE Systems to axe almost 2,000 jobs

 Leonardo opens new site in Australia

 Australia to upgrade submarines, frigates

 BAE Systems Australia to support Indigenous companies
SUPERPOWERS
Trump makes cryptic 'calm before the storm' remark

 Philippines hails US as top ally, welcomes war games

 Hong Kong lawmaker guilty of desecrating Chinese flag

 Trump accepts Duterte's ASEAN summit invite after all
SUPERPOWERS
Tungsten offers nano-interconnects a path of least resistance

 Nanoscale islands dot light-driven catalyst

 Nanoparticle supersoap creates 'bijel' with potential as sculptable fluid

 Creative use of noise brings bio-inspired electronic improvement



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement