Lithuania orders Bushmaster guns from Orbital ATK

by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) Mar 16, 2017
Orbital ATK is to supply its Bushmaster M44 Chain Gun to Lithuania to arm the Lithuanian Army's new Vilkas 8X8 infantry fighting vehicles.
The contract from the Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense calls for 90 guns, which will be integrated with a Rafael's Samson MKII Remote Weapons Station on the vehicles, the company said.
Deliveries will begin this year but details of the contract value were not disclosed.
"With an installed base approaching 2,000 cannons worldwide, our MK44 is sought after for its proven reliability and effectiveness by our allies fielding new systems or needing to upgrade existing platforms to meet growing threats," Dan Olson, vice president and general manager for the Armament Systems Division of Orbital ATK's Defense Systems Group, said in a press release. "Our guns represent a commitment to working together with our nation and our allies to create and deliver superior armaments and services for those who defend their nation's security."
The guns will be prepared for the use of Orbital ATK's 30mm MK310 Programmable Air Bursting Munitions, which provide air-burst, point-detonate and point-detonate with delay fuze settings.
