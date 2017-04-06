Lockheed Martin Debuts System to Protect Space Assets



A growing number of satellite system owners and operators need new capabilities to protect their assets and missions in space.

To address this need, Lockheed Martin has introduced iSpace - intelligent Space - which provide defense, civil, commercial, and international customers with sensor data processing, space domain awareness, command and control, and battle management capabilities for the space domain.

"Space is an important and valuable domain that has changed from a safe environment to one that is congested and threatened," said Dr. Rob Smith, vice president of C4ISR for Lockheed Martin.

"Through the predictive analytic capabilities provided by iSpace, the unknown becomes known, providing decision makers with the ability to quickly understand the operational picture and respond appropriately."

The iSpace software tasks, processes, and correlates data from a worldwide network of government, commercial, and scientific community sensors and command centers.

After gleaning information from optical, radar, infrared, and radio sensors, iSpace automatically provides information to users about what is happening in real-time and recommends the best course of action.

Its advanced analytics and fusion capabilities enable proactive management of space events such as collisions, maneuvers, break-ups, launches, and co-orbital threats.

The iSpace architecture is net-centric, open, and scalable with an intuitive user display configurable to be rapidly integrated in many environments for modeling and simulation, experimentation, or operational use.

In developing iSpace, Lockheed Martin leveraged decades of space, air, maritime, and missile defense expertise obtained from multiple U.S. government programs such as Space Fence, Theatre Battle Management Core Systems, and Command, Control, Battle Management and Communications.

