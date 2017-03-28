Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman complete MAPS test

|
by Ryan Maass
Washington (UPI) Mar 28, 2017
Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and U.S. Army researchers have completed a round of testing with the branch's Modular Active Protection System.
U.S. defense manufacturers agreed to test the system after receiving contracts in 2015. For the demonstrations, Lockheed Martin provided its Open Architecture Processor, while Northrop Grumman provided additional sensors.
The Open Architecture Processor is designed to direct information gathered from multiple sensors, and power a variety of information displays.
The tests were completed using an M1 Abrams main battle tank.
"Industry's commitment to collaborate in developing this critical capability is the key to a truly modular active protection system," Lockheed Martin's Paul Lemmo explained in a press release. "Through our collaboration, we verified the value of an open-system design, which allows for easy integration of current and future MAPS components."
Lockheed Martin officials went on to add the system tested provides its client with a soft-kill capability, which allows active protection systems to confuse incoming sensor-based weapons and eliminate threats. Northrop Grumman says the system makes ground-based assets more effective in combat.
"This open architecture construct, combined with multifunction capabilities, highlights the ability to adapt products developed for the air domain to the ground vehicle mission with reduced timelines and lower costs," Northrop Grumman's Arlene Camp said.
