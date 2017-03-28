Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman complete MAPS test
 by Ryan Maass
 Washington (UPI) Mar 28, 2017


German state buys first Survivor R vehicle from Rheinmetall
Washington (UPI) Mar 28, 2017 - Rheinmetall has been selected to supply two Survivor R law enforcement vehicles to the German federal state of Saxony.

The event marks the German defense contractor's first sale of an advanced protected police platform. The delivery is part of a $16 million anti-terror package, and will be used to protect special police units in the area.

Rheinmetall says the sale improves the company's position within the public security market.

The Survivor R was developed by Rheinmetall subsidiary MAN Military Vehicles. According to the company, the platform is designed to combine mobility and protection capabilities, and reaches top speeds of 62 miles per hour.

The 4x4 vehicle is equipped with what the company calls a civilian appearance, and can be equipped with customized gear to support police-specific missions. Individual customizations can include add-on armor elements.

Rheinmetall did not disclose a specific monetary amount for the delivery to Saxony, but says the figure is in the low seven-digit euro range.

Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and U.S. Army researchers have completed a round of testing with the branch's Modular Active Protection System.

U.S. defense manufacturers agreed to test the system after receiving contracts in 2015. For the demonstrations, Lockheed Martin provided its Open Architecture Processor, while Northrop Grumman provided additional sensors.

The Open Architecture Processor is designed to direct information gathered from multiple sensors, and power a variety of information displays.

The tests were completed using an M1 Abrams main battle tank.

"Industry's commitment to collaborate in developing this critical capability is the key to a truly modular active protection system," Lockheed Martin's Paul Lemmo explained in a press release. "Through our collaboration, we verified the value of an open-system design, which allows for easy integration of current and future MAPS components."

Lockheed Martin officials went on to add the system tested provides its client with a soft-kill capability, which allows active protection systems to confuse incoming sensor-based weapons and eliminate threats. Northrop Grumman says the system makes ground-based assets more effective in combat.

"This open architecture construct, combined with multifunction capabilities, highlights the ability to adapt products developed for the air domain to the ground vehicle mission with reduced timelines and lower costs," Northrop Grumman's Arlene Camp said.

MILTECH
U.S. Army studies 'third arm' device for soldiers
 Washington (UPI) Mar 27, 2017
 The U.S. Army Research Laboratory is studying the use of a body-worn weapons mount for soldiers to carry and fire their weapons. The prototype mount is made of composite materials, weighs less than four pounds and is attached to a soldier's protective vest. "We're looking at a new way for the soldier to interface with the weapon," Zac Wingard, a mechanical engineer for the lab's ... read more
