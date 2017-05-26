Lockheed Martin Wins $46 Million for Infrared Missile Warning Satellite

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Washington DC (Sputnik) May 26, 2017
US defense giant Lockheed Martin won nearly $46 million to manufacture two Space Based Infrared System missile warning satellites, the Defense Department said in a press release.
"Lockheed Martin Space Systems has been awarded a $45,999,901 modification to previously awarded contract for production of the fifth and sixth Space Based Infrared System (SBIRS) geosynchronous missile-warning satellites," the release said Thursday.
"Contractor will [also] provide integration of an additional subsystem and propulsion modifications."
SBIRS is a US Air Force orbiting network of satellites in geosynchronous earth orbit that provides a continuous view of the Earth's surface, according to published Lockheed Martin documents.
It's acute sensors operated in the infrared spectrum and provides around the clock global strategic missile warning capability.
Source: Sputnik News
Washington (UPI) May 24, 2017
General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems has received a $40.8 million modification to an existing contract for production of the MK 82/MK 200 Missile Fire Control System director controller equipment. The program will deliver fully functional systems with testing and engineering support. It is expected to not affect current ship deployment or operational use. The system is part of ... read more
Related Links
Lockheed Martin
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement