Lockheed Martin Wins $46 Million for Infrared Missile Warning Satellite



by Staff Writers



Washington DC (Sputnik) May 26, 2017



US defense giant Lockheed Martin won nearly $46 million to manufacture two Space Based Infrared System missile warning satellites, the Defense Department said in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin Space Systems has been awarded a $45,999,901 modification to previously awarded contract for production of the fifth and sixth Space Based Infrared System (SBIRS) geosynchronous missile-warning satellites," the release said Thursday.

"Contractor will [also] provide integration of an additional subsystem and propulsion modifications."

SBIRS is a US Air Force orbiting network of satellites in geosynchronous earth orbit that provides a continuous view of the Earth's surface, according to published Lockheed Martin documents.

It's acute sensors operated in the infrared spectrum and provides around the clock global strategic missile warning capability.

Source: Sputnik News

Washington (UPI) May 24, 2017





General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems has received a $40.8 million modification to an existing contract for production of the MK 82/MK 200 Missile Fire Control System director controller equipment. The program will deliver fully functional systems with testing and engineering support. It is expected to not affect current ship deployment or operational use. The system is part of ... read more

