Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















RAY GUNS
Lockheed Martin designs future U.S. Army laser vehicle
 by Ryan Maass
 Washington (UPI) Mar 16, 2017


Lockheed Martin has completed its designs, development and demonstrations for a 60 kW-class laser defense system to be delivered to the U.S. Army.

The system is a vehicle-mounted platform to be used to defend ground-based assets against unmanned aerial vehicles and artillery attacks such as mortar fire and rockets. Lockheed Martin's latest design for the solution was based on earlier concepts conceived under the U.S. Department of Defense's Robust Electric Laser Initiative.

Lockheed Martin's announcement comes roughly a month after a round of testing for the laser system. Company officials say they have reached a milestone putting them one step closer to delivery.

"Delivery of this laser represents an important milestone along the path to fielding a practical laser weapon system," Lockheed Martin's Paula Hartley said.

The laser is a combined beam of fiber laser and other individual beams generated through fiber optics, a process the product's manufacturers say creates a more intense and powerful beam.

"The inherent scalability of this beam combined laser system has allowed us to build the first 60kW-class fiber laser for the U.S. Army," Laser and Sensor Systems senior fellow Dr. Robert Afzal explained. "We have shown that a powerful directed energy laser is now sufficiently light-weight, low volume and reliable enough to be deployed on tactical vehicles for defensive applications on land, at sea and in the air."

Afzal went on to add the beam is near "diffraction limited," suggesting the defense system is close to the physical limits of lasers being concentrated through a single point.

RAY GUNS
Directed energy atmospheric lens could revolutionise future battlefields
 London, UK (SPX) Feb 22, 2017
 Within the next fifty years, scientists at BAE Systems believe that battlefield commanders could deploy a new type of directed energy laser and lens system, called a Laser Developed Atmospheric Lens which is capable of enhancing commanders' ability to observe adversaries' activities over much greater distances than existing sensors. At the same time, the lens could be used as a form of 'de ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about laser weapon technology at SpaceWar.com
Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

RAY GUNS
Australia's HMAS Hobart completes sea trials with Aegis

 UN hopes for easing of tensions after Chinese anger over THAAD

 China vows 'resolute' measures after THAAD deployment

 India stages successful test of missile interceptor
RAY GUNS
MBDA unveils new short-range air defense platform

 Orbital ATK supplying rocket-launched flares for U.S. military

 Russia denies US claims it has violated arms treaty

 U.S. Navy test fires surface to surface missile module
RAY GUNS
Trump gives CIA power to conduct drone strikes

 US military deploys attack drones to S. Korea

 Leonardo subsidiary to buy laser technology company Daylight Solutions

 Kelvin Hughes launching counter-drone system
RAY GUNS
Harris radio system gains NSA certification

 Intelsat General becomes Airbus channel partner for military satellite communications

 Rockwell Collins, Australian air force test WBHF communication system

 Space aggressors jam AF, allies' systems
RAY GUNS
BAE Systems enlists Czech firm for armored vehicle parts

 U.S. State Dept. approves mortar round sales to Singapore

 Iran mass producing domestic main battle tank

 U.S. Army picks Revision Military for new helmets
RAY GUNS
Trump to press Congress for defense spending boost

 BAE Systems eyes defence spending by Trump

 UAE signs over $5 bln in deals at arms fair

 Pentagon chief says military running smoothly amid turbulent transition
RAY GUNS
NATO urges Turkey, Austria to end spat blocking programs

 Moscow apparently has forces at base in Egypt

 Israel ex-defence chief says Erdogan seeking 'neo-Ottoman empire'

 US carrier in South Korea for show of force to North
RAY GUNS
New nano-implant could one day help restore sight

 Shaping the future

 Phonon nanoengineering: Vibrations of nanoislands dissipate heat more effectively

 Small nanoparticles have surprisingly big effects on polymer nanocomposites



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement