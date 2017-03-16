Lockheed Martin gets $80M for Aegis foreign military sales

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Ryan Maass
Washington (UPI) Mar 16, 2017
Lockheed Martin received an $80.5 million contract modification from the U.S. Navy to study Aegis implementation studies for various international customers.
Under the modification, the company will examine how effectively foreign Aegis users are integrating and operating the maritime combat system. The study will target naval forces in Japan, South Korea, Spain, Australia and Norway.
The U.S. Department of Defense says most of the work will be performed in New Jersey with additional tasks being done in Japan and South Korea. Lockheed Martin is expected to complete the contract by November 2019.
The company received $54.9 million at the time of the modification award. The Naval Sea Systems Command is the contracting activity.
The Aegis combat system is a weapon control platform designed to allow surface vessels to engage submarines, land targets and other warships more efficiently. The system can also be used to protect equipped vessels from cruise missiles, ballistic missiles and enemy aircraft.
Washington (UPI) Mar 14, 2017
Australia's navy and various industry partners completed sea trials with an Aegis-equipped HMAS Hobart destroyer. The trials were conducted to verify the platform's compatibility with the Aegis combat system built by Lockheed Martin. Other industry partners involved with the event include Raytheon Australia, Navantia and ASC Shipbuilding. The team, known as the Air Warfare Destro ... read more
Related Links
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement