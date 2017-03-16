Lockheed Martin gets $80M for Aegis foreign military sales



by Ryan Maass



Washington (UPI) Mar 16, 2017



Lockheed Martin received an $80.5 million contract modification from the U.S. Navy to study Aegis implementation studies for various international customers.

Under the modification, the company will examine how effectively foreign Aegis users are integrating and operating the maritime combat system. The study will target naval forces in Japan, South Korea, Spain, Australia and Norway.

The U.S. Department of Defense says most of the work will be performed in New Jersey with additional tasks being done in Japan and South Korea. Lockheed Martin is expected to complete the contract by November 2019.

The company received $54.9 million at the time of the modification award. The Naval Sea Systems Command is the contracting activity.

The Aegis combat system is a weapon control platform designed to allow surface vessels to engage submarines, land targets and other warships more efficiently. The system can also be used to protect equipped vessels from cruise missiles, ballistic missiles and enemy aircraft.

