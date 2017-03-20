Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
FLOATING STEEL
Lockheed Martin gets $98M for SEWIP production
 by Ryan Maass
 Washington (UPI) Mar 20, 2017


Lockheed Martin received a $98 million contract modification to continue producing the U.S. Navy's Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program systems.

The modification covers work for the program's Block 2 subsystems, which aim to expand upon the receiver and antenna groups necessary to support threat detection and improved system integration.

Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, also referred to as SEWIP, is a threat detection solution that can be manually controlled from a console within a variety of warships. The systems entered full-rate production in September 2016.

The Navy says SEWIP is an evolutionary block upgrade program for the existing AN/SLW-32 electronic warfare system introduced to the Navy in the late 1970s.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, work on the contract will be performed at various locations in New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and other states. Work is expected to be complete by July 2019.

Lockheed Martin received all funding at the time of the modification award. The Naval Sea Systems Command is the contracting activity.

