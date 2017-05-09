Lockheed Martin introduces quiet, lightweight variant of Indago drone

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) May 9, 2017
Lockheed Martin is touting its newest variant of the Indago quadrotor drone for sensitive intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.
Indago 3's Enhanced ISR capability comes with the addition of TrellisWare Technologies MANET software, Lockheed Martin said.
"Indago 3 gives our customers a quiet, durable, long-range system to complete sensitive operations with a small UAS," Rich Bonnett, Indago program manager for Lockheed Martin unmanned systems, said in a press release. "Our military customers tell us that Indago 3 gives them superior security, reliability and ruggedness compared to other UAS. We continue to enhance the Indago system based on customer feedback."
According to Lockheed Martin, Indago 3 has a minimal radio frequency footprint through the use of TrellisWare's TW-600 Ocelot module.
The Indago 3 system features improved propulsion technology for reduced noise signature, extended flight time, a military-grade encrypted and secure data link, mesh-capable video dissemination and long-range radio for long distance operation at low altitudes.
Depending on payloads, the five-pound Indago 3, which can be folded into a backpack, has a flight time of as such as 50 minutes, a range of about six miles and a cruise speed of 25 miles per hour, Lockheed Martin said.
Washington DC (AFNS) May 07, 2017
The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle mission 4 (OTV-4), the Air Force's unmanned, reusable space plane, landed at NASA's Kennedy Space Center Shuttle Landing Facility May 7, 2017. "Today marks an incredibly exciting day for the 45th Space Wing as we continue to break barriers," said Brig. Gen. Wayne Monteith, the 45th SW commander. "Our team has been preparing for this event for several years, a ... read more
Related Links
UAV News - Suppliers and Technology
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement