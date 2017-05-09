Lockheed Martin introduces quiet, lightweight variant of Indago drone



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) May 9, 2017



Lockheed Martin is touting its newest variant of the Indago quadrotor drone for sensitive intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.

Indago 3's Enhanced ISR capability comes with the addition of TrellisWare Technologies MANET software, Lockheed Martin said.

"Indago 3 gives our customers a quiet, durable, long-range system to complete sensitive operations with a small UAS," Rich Bonnett, Indago program manager for Lockheed Martin unmanned systems, said in a press release. "Our military customers tell us that Indago 3 gives them superior security, reliability and ruggedness compared to other UAS. We continue to enhance the Indago system based on customer feedback."

According to Lockheed Martin, Indago 3 has a minimal radio frequency footprint through the use of TrellisWare's TW-600 Ocelot module.

The Indago 3 system features improved propulsion technology for reduced noise signature, extended flight time, a military-grade encrypted and secure data link, mesh-capable video dissemination and long-range radio for long distance operation at low altitudes.

Depending on payloads, the five-pound Indago 3, which can be folded into a backpack, has a flight time of as such as 50 minutes, a range of about six miles and a cruise speed of 25 miles per hour, Lockheed Martin said.

