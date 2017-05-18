Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
FLOATING STEEL
Lockheed Martin lays keel for USS St. Louis
 by Stephen Carlson
 Washington (UPI) May 18, 2017


Vigo Marine to handle overhaul, drydock of USNS Cesar Chavez
Washington (UPI) May 18, 2017 - Vigo Marine LLC has received a $12.8 million contract for a 77-day overhaul and drydock of the USNS Cesar Chavez.

The contract includes complete cleaning and refurbishment of the Chavez's interior spaces, including painting, generator and propulsion maintenance, freshwater system inspection, and other routine repairs and inspections, the Department of Defense announced Wednesday.

Work will be performed in Portland, Ore., and is expected to be completed by September 15, 2017. Fiscal 2017 Navy operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $12.6 million have already been appropriated. The bid was competitively offered with two bids considered.

The USNS Cesar Chavez is a Lewis and Clark-class dry-cargo and ammunition delivery ship. It carries food, spare parts, ammunition, small quantities of fuel and other stores. It is designed to deliver these supplies to ships at sea. It displaces over 40,000 tons and is nearly 700 ft. long, with a standard civilian crew complement of 129.

In addition to the Navy, two of the Lewis and Clark-class vessels have been dedicated to the Marine Corps. The Cesar Chavez was commissioned in May 2012.

Lockheed Martin has laid the keel for the 19th Littoral Combat Ship-class vessel, the USS St. Louis. The ceremony was held at the Fincantieri Marinette Marine in Marinette, Wisc.

Ship sponsor Barbara Broadhurst Taylor oversaw the ritual of welding of the ship's initials into the keel.

"It is a tremendous honor to serve as the sponsor of the future USS St. Louis," Taylor said. "The keel-laying ceremony is a great milestone, and I look forward to supporting the ship and its crew throughout the building process. I know the people of St. Louis and Missouri will proudly support her when she is commissioned and officially enters the Navy fleet."

The Freedom-variant LCS, of which is currently under full rate production by Lockheed Martin, with four vessels delivered to date.

"We are proud to build another proven warship that allows our Navy to carry out their missions around the world," said Joe North, vice president and general manager of Littoral Ships and Systems at Lockheed.

The LCS is designed specifically to operate in shallow coastal waters, along with regular sea operations. It is designed to be modular, allowing multiple weapons and sensor packages depending on the mission of the ship.

The vessel's standard armament is a MK 110 57mm gun, and can also be equipped with RIM-110 RAM surface-to-air missiles and a variety of other ordnance. It can carry up to two helicopters and vertical take-off drones like the MQ-8 Fire Scout.

Australia unveils massive new shipbuilding plan
 Sydney (AFP) May 16, 2017
 Australia revealed details of a massive shipbuilding strategy Tuesday, its largest peacetime naval investment, with plans to construct dozens of new submarines and frigates to shore up its defence capabilities. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said the Aus$89 billion (US$66 billion) package - first flagged in 2015 to replace its ageing fleets - would boost local industry, with up to 5,000 j ... read more
