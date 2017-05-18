Lockheed Martin lays keel for USS St. Louis

Washington (UPI) May 18, 2017 - Vigo Marine LLC has received a $12.8 million contract for a 77-day overhaul and drydock of the USNS Cesar Chavez.

The contract includes complete cleaning and refurbishment of the Chavez's interior spaces, including painting, generator and propulsion maintenance, freshwater system inspection, and other routine repairs and inspections, the Department of Defense announced Wednesday.

Work will be performed in Portland, Ore., and is expected to be completed by September 15, 2017. Fiscal 2017 Navy operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $12.6 million have already been appropriated. The bid was competitively offered with two bids considered.

The USNS Cesar Chavez is a Lewis and Clark-class dry-cargo and ammunition delivery ship. It carries food, spare parts, ammunition, small quantities of fuel and other stores. It is designed to deliver these supplies to ships at sea. It displaces over 40,000 tons and is nearly 700 ft. long, with a standard civilian crew complement of 129.

In addition to the Navy, two of the Lewis and Clark-class vessels have been dedicated to the Marine Corps. The Cesar Chavez was commissioned in May 2012.