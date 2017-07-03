Lockheed Martin receives Australian Hobart-class destroyer Aegis contract



by Stephen Carlson



Washington (UPI) Jul 3, 2017



Lockheed Martin Missile Systems and Training has been awarded a $26.4 million modification to an existing contract for the Royal Australian Navy Hobart-class destroyers' Aegis systems.

The modification, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, provides engineering, logistics and in-country support services for the Aegis combat system components of the Hobart-class air warfare destroyer.

Work will primarily be conducted in Adelaide, Australia, Moorestown, N.J., and several other sites, and is expected to be completed by September 2018. The contract modification falls under foreign military sales.

The Hobart-class air warfare guided missile destroyer is the newest and most advanced ship class in the RAN. It is equipped with the Aegis Combat System, which integrates with the long-rang AN/SPY1 radar to detect, track, and engage air and missile targets.

The Hobart-class will have the MK 41 Vertical Launch System capable of firing standard surface-to-air missiles. It will also be armed with RIM-162 Sea Sparrow surface-to-air missiles and torpedoes for anti-submarine operations.

The class is being built by the Air Warfare Destroyer Alliance composed of the.Department of Defense, Raytheon Australia, and ASC.

The total cost of the program will be over $8 billion, making it the most expensive weapons program ever for Australia

