Lockheed Martin receives MLRS rocket contract

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Stephen Carlson
Washington (UPI) Jun 16, 2017
Lockheed Martin Missile and Fire Control has received a $472 million contract for the production of Multiple Launch Rocket System rockets, the Department of Defense announced Thursday.
The contract falls under foreign military sales and will deliver rockets to Finland, France, Germany and Singapore. The order includes 2,868 alternative warhead rockets, 648 unitary warhead rockets and 370 pods of reduced-range low-cost practice rockets. The contract also includes integrated support and logistics.
Work will be conducted in Grand Prairie, Texas, and has an expected completion date of July 31, 2019. The bid was solicited on the internet with one received. Fiscal 2017 funds of $172 million were obligated at the time of the award.
The M270 MLRS is a tracked long-range rocket artillery system. It can carry up to 12 rockets at a time in a variety of configurations, including submunition-dispensing rockets and I nitary warheads. Alternatively, it can moungt two Army Tactical Missile System battlefield guided missiles that have a range of nearly 200 miles.
The Guided Multiple Launch Rocket system alternative warhead rocket is designed to achieve the same area effects of submunitions without the danger of unexploded bomblets that can harm civilians. Submunition or cluster munitions are banned in many countries by international treaty.
The unitary warhead rocket features a guidance system and a penetrating warhead designed for precision strikes. It allows the MLRS to strike single point targets rather than the wide-area suppression fire it was originally designed for.
Washington (UPI) Jun 15, 2017
Raytheon has received an $83 million modification to an existing contract for the procurement of full-rate production 180 AIM-9X Block II air-to-air missiles. The contract modification will supply missiles to the Navy, Air Force, Romania, Poland, Indonesia, Romania and Belgium. The modification also provides for the procurement of 19 captive air-training missiles for the Air Force and N ... read more
Related Links
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement