Lockheed Martin receives MLRS rocket contract

Washington (UPI) Jun 16, 2017 - Bell helicopter Textron has been awarded a $147 million contract for the repair of 35 components used on the UH-1Y and AH-1Z helicopters.

The Department of Defense on Thursday announced the contract, which covers a two-year base period and an option for an additional year. Work will be conducted in Ft. Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed by June 2019.

No contract funds will be obligated at the time of the award and U.S. Navy funds for working capital will be obligated upon the issue of each individual order. The contract was sole source after one bid was received.

The UH-1Y Venom, an upgraded version of the original UH-1 Iroquois or "Huey", is a multi-role platform that serves as the primary light utility helicopter of the Marine Corps. Variants and upgraded versions of the UH-1 series have been in use since 1959

The AH-1Z Viper is a derivative of the AH-1W SuperCobra, itself part of the Huey family of helicopter platforms, and serves as an attack helicopter for the Marine Corps.

The Viper carries a 20mm chaingun in a rotating turret and can mount 2.75 inch rockets, laser-guided missiles and Sidewinder air-to-air infrared missiles. It features an electronic warfare suite and Forward Looking Infra-Red imaging systems for night operations.