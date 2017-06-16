Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
MISSILE NEWS
Lockheed Martin receives MLRS rocket contract
 by Stephen Carlson
 Washington (UPI) Jun 16, 2017


Bell awarded $147 million Marine Corps helicopter maintenance contract
Washington (UPI) Jun 16, 2017 - Bell helicopter Textron has been awarded a $147 million contract for the repair of 35 components used on the UH-1Y and AH-1Z helicopters.

The Department of Defense on Thursday announced the contract, which covers a two-year base period and an option for an additional year. Work will be conducted in Ft. Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed by June 2019.

No contract funds will be obligated at the time of the award and U.S. Navy funds for working capital will be obligated upon the issue of each individual order. The contract was sole source after one bid was received.

The UH-1Y Venom, an upgraded version of the original UH-1 Iroquois or "Huey", is a multi-role platform that serves as the primary light utility helicopter of the Marine Corps. Variants and upgraded versions of the UH-1 series have been in use since 1959

The AH-1Z Viper is a derivative of the AH-1W SuperCobra, itself part of the Huey family of helicopter platforms, and serves as an attack helicopter for the Marine Corps.

The Viper carries a 20mm chaingun in a rotating turret and can mount 2.75 inch rockets, laser-guided missiles and Sidewinder air-to-air infrared missiles. It features an electronic warfare suite and Forward Looking Infra-Red imaging systems for night operations.

Lockheed Martin Missile and Fire Control has received a $472 million contract for the production of Multiple Launch Rocket System rockets, the Department of Defense announced Thursday.

The contract falls under foreign military sales and will deliver rockets to Finland, France, Germany and Singapore. The order includes 2,868 alternative warhead rockets, 648 unitary warhead rockets and 370 pods of reduced-range low-cost practice rockets. The contract also includes integrated support and logistics.

Work will be conducted in Grand Prairie, Texas, and has an expected completion date of July 31, 2019. The bid was solicited on the internet with one received. Fiscal 2017 funds of $172 million were obligated at the time of the award.

The M270 MLRS is a tracked long-range rocket artillery system. It can carry up to 12 rockets at a time in a variety of configurations, including submunition-dispensing rockets and I nitary warheads. Alternatively, it can moungt two Army Tactical Missile System battlefield guided missiles that have a range of nearly 200 miles.

The Guided Multiple Launch Rocket system alternative warhead rocket is designed to achieve the same area effects of submunitions without the danger of unexploded bomblets that can harm civilians. Submunition or cluster munitions are banned in many countries by international treaty.

The unitary warhead rocket features a guidance system and a penetrating warhead designed for precision strikes. It allows the MLRS to strike single point targets rather than the wide-area suppression fire it was originally designed for.

Raytheon receives contract for AIM-9X missiles
 Washington (UPI) Jun 15, 2017
 Raytheon has received an $83 million modification to an existing contract for the procurement of full-rate production 180 AIM-9X Block II air-to-air missiles. The contract modification will supply missiles to the Navy, Air Force, Romania, Poland, Indonesia, Romania and Belgium. The modification also provides for the procurement of 19 captive air-training missiles for the Air Force and N ... read more
