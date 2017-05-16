Lockheed Martin receives Patriot missile contract for Qatar

|
by Stephen Carlson
Washington DC (UPI) May 16, 2017
Lockheed Martin received a $25.4 million contract modification for foreign military sales to Qatar, the Department of Defense reported Monday. The award goes toward the Phased Array Tracking Radar on Target, or Patriot, surface-to-air missile system.
The variants being worked on include the Patriot Advanced Capability-3, or PAC-3, and and Missile Enhancement Aft Block I redesign. The work will be conducted in Grand Prairie, Texas, and Lufkin, Texas. The program is expected to be completed by May 15, 2020.
The Patriot PAC-3 is an advanced surface-to-air missile system that can target ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and enemy aircraft. Unlike conventional surface-to-air missiles that use proximity fragmentation warheads, the PAC-3 uses "hit-to-kill" in order to take down its target.
"Hit-to-kill" uses the kinetic energy of the missile rather than explosives. A Patriot battery can mount 16 of the missiles and use ground-based radar to guide it to its target, with last-second updates provided by radio uplink/downlink. When approaching its target, it activates its own seeker head to help ensure direct kinetic impact on its target.
The Patriot and its variants have been exported across NATO and to many other countries.
Washington (AFP) May 11, 2017
The US State Department has approved the possible sale of 160 missiles to the United Arab Emirates for an estimated $2.0 billion, the Pentagon said on Thursday. The UAE government has requested the possible sale of 60 Patriot missiles with canisters and 100 Patriot guidance enhanced missiles, among other military equipment, according to a Department of Defense statement. "This proposed s ... read more
