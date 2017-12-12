Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Military Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
CYBER WARS
Lockheed Martin tapped to provide cyber security support
 by James Laporta
 Washington (UPI) Dec 12, 2017


Lockheed Martin has been awarded an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract from the U.S. Navy for cyber security support services.

The Department of Defense on Monday announced the $77.7 million contract, which enables Lockheed Martin to "sustain analysis, design, development, test integration, deployment and operations of information technology systems and services for the cybersecurity workforce."

Most of the work on the contract will be performed in China Lake, Calif., with the rest in Point Mugu, Calif., Norfolk, Va., and Patuxent River, Md., and is expected to be completed in December 2022.

More than $2.2 million of U.S. Navy working capital funds from fiscal 2018 have been obligated to Lockheed Martin at the time of award, which will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

CYBER WARS
NUS scientist develops 'toolboxes' for quantum cybersecurity
 Singapore (SPX) Dec 11, 2017
 A quantum information scientist from the National University of Singapore (NUS) has developed efficient "toolboxes" comprising theoretical tools and protocols for quantifying the security of high-speed quantum communication. Assistant Professor Charles Lim is part of an international team of experimental and theoretical scientists from Duke University, Ohio State University and Oak Ridge Nationa ... read more
Related Links
 Cyberwar - Internet Security News - Systems and Policy Issues

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

CYBER WARS
US, S. Korea, Japan start missile-tracking drill, irking China

 Japan to host joint missile tracking drill amid N. Korea threat

 Israel shoots down rocket fired from Gaza: army

 Japan plans long-range missiles amid N. Korea threat: minister
CYBER WARS
UN does not confirm Iran link to Yemen missiles: report

 Raytheon awarded modified contract for AIM-120 missiles

 Poland to buy AMRAAMs, HIMARS systems from U.S.

 UAE denies Yemen rebel missile entered its air space
CYBER WARS
Hensoldt intros new counter-drone system

 China says Indian drone 'invaded' its airspace, crashed

 Falcon's attack strategy could inspire new drones: study

 'Go home' drone seeks to stop Japan overtime binge
CYBER WARS
Harris contracted by Army for radios for security force assistance brigades

 Joint Hellas-Sat-4 and SaudiGeoSat-1 satellite ready for environmental tests

 Government outsourcing disrupts space as SatComm services commercialised

 A better way for governments to acquire the latest in satellite technologies
CYBER WARS
U.S. Army to upgrade weapons on Abrams tanks

 Data-collecting device could make for better training of soldiers

 Public-private partnership to speed up military technology development

 General Dynamics tapped to destroy, dispose of rockets
CYBER WARS
Dutch want arms dealer's extradition after S.Africa arrest

 Raytheon forms new company in United Arab Emirates

 Israel Aerospace Industries opens Mexico office

 Naval Group, Fincantieri bid for Canadian ship contract
CYBER WARS
China marks 80th anniversary of Nanjing massacre

 Stoltenberg reappointed as NATO chief until 2020

 Erdogan says officials to meet to 'finalise' Russia defence deal

 Sri Lanka hands over debt-laden port to Chinese owner
CYBER WARS
New nanowires are just a few atoms thick

 Physicists explain metallic conductivity of thin carbon nanotube films

 Ceria nanoparticles: It is the surface that matters

 Semiconducting carbon nanotubes can reduce noise in interconnects



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement