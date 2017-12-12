Lockheed Martin tapped to provide cyber security support

|.
by James Laporta
Washington (UPI) Dec 12, 2017
Lockheed Martin has been awarded an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract from the U.S. Navy for cyber security support services.
The Department of Defense on Monday announced the $77.7 million contract, which enables Lockheed Martin to "sustain analysis, design, development, test integration, deployment and operations of information technology systems and services for the cybersecurity workforce."
Most of the work on the contract will be performed in China Lake, Calif., with the rest in Point Mugu, Calif., Norfolk, Va., and Patuxent River, Md., and is expected to be completed in December 2022.
More than $2.2 million of U.S. Navy working capital funds from fiscal 2018 have been obligated to Lockheed Martin at the time of award, which will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.
