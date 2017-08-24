Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















NUKEWARS
Lockheed, Raytheon receive contracts for nuclear cruise missile
 by Stephen Carlson
 Washington (UPI) Aug 24, 2017


Lockheed Martin and Raytheon have each received $900 million contracts for the development of the Long Range Stand Off nuclear cruise missile, the Department of Defense announced on Wednesday.

The contracts run until 2022, when one of the two companies will be selected to finish development of the missile. The work will primarily be conducted in Orlando, Fla., and Tucson, Ariz.

"This weapon will modernize the air-based leg of the nuclear triad," Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson said in a statement.

"Deterrence works if our adversaries know that we can hold at risk things they value. This weapon will enhance our ability to do so, and we must modernize it cost-effectively."

The Long Range Stand-Off program is an Air Force initiative to replace the AGM-86 Air Launched Cruise Missile deployed on the B-52H Stratofortress strategic bomber.

The ALCM is the current nuclear-capable cruise missile in the U.S. inventory after the retirement of the TLAM-N Tomahawk. It's AGM-86B model can mount a W80 thermonuclear warhead with a yield of up to 200 kilotons. It dates back to the early 1980s and has long exceeded its planned 10-year service life.

The LRSO would be mounted on the B-52H, B-2 Spirit stealth bomber and the future B-21 Raider bomber currently under development. It is expected to start being deployed in the late 2020s.

The weapon has faced controversy and some opposition in Congress over its anticipated cost and questions over whether a nuclear capable cruise missile is needed.

NUKEWARS
North Korea reveals missile plans as Kim orders production boost
 Seoul (AFP) Aug 23, 2017
 North Korea revealed plans for the development of its missile programme on Wednesday, as leader Kim Jong-Un ordered stepped-up production of rocket engines and intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) nosecones. Under Kim, Pyongyang has made rapid strides in its ballistic missile technology, which it is banned from pursuing under United Nations resolutions that have slapped it with seven se ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

NUKEWARS
US military to install radar in Pacific's Palau

 Japan deploys missile defence over N. Korea threat to Guam

 Jacobs Technology awarded $4.6B contract for missile defense services

 US successfully tests missile intercept system
NUKEWARS
Latvia buying Stinger air-defense missiles from Denmark

 US Air Force awards Lockheed Martin Long Range Stand Off Missile contract

 Romania approved for U.S. rocket system buy

 Air Force successfully launches LRASM missile from B-1B Lancer
NUKEWARS
Do video game players make the best unmanned pilots

 Insitu receives contract for U.S. Navy Special Warfare ScanEagle support

 Mobile Force Protection Aims to Thwart Adversaries' Small Unmanned Aircraft

 MQ-9B drone flown through U.S. civilian airspace
NUKEWARS
82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 North Dakota UAS Training Center Depends on IGC Satellite Connectivity

 Envistacom wins $10M Army communications contract

 New SQUID-based detector opens up new fields of study with new level of sensitivity
NUKEWARS
Air Force continuing development of BATDOK mobile medical device

 Energized fabrics could keep soldiers warm and battle-ready in frigid climates

 Japan military holds live fire drills at Mt Fuji

 White House to give guidance on Trump transgender military ban
NUKEWARS
Defence firms eye billion-dollar chance for 'made in India'

 China showcases weapon systems to possible foreign buyers

 Kratos receives $46.2 million contract for Saudi Arabian defense services

 DOD's acquisition, technology and logistics office to get a makeover
NUKEWARS
Sri Lanka's president sacks outspoken justice minister

 Erdogan says top Turkish general must accept demotion

 India says China stand-off will end soon

 Pentagon chief in Kiev as Ukraine seeks battlefield weapons
NUKEWARS
Nanotechnology gives green energy a green color

 How to move objects at the nanoscale

 New method promises easier nanoscale manufacturing

 Nanoparticles could spur better LEDs, invisibility cloaks



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement