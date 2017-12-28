Lockheed awarded $102.5M for support of Navy's AEGIS system

|.
|.
|
|
by James Laporta
Washington (UPI) Dec 28, 2017
Lockheed Martin has been awarded a modified contract by the U.S. Navy to exercise an option for the AEGIS Combat System Engineering Agent.
The $102.5 million contract, announced Tuesday by Department of Defense, comes under a cost-plus-incentive-fee, which is a cost-reimbursement contract that could provide Lockheed Martin with additional funds based on an initial negotiated fee that can be adjusted later if needed.
The AEGIS Combat System Engineering Agent, commonly installed on U.S. destroyers, is a centralized, automated, command-and-control weapon system used to rapidly detect and track more than 100 targets at once.
Specifically, the contract calls for the "design, development, integration, test, and delivery of computer program baselines and associated technology insertion hardware design" to support the AEGIS system and its future phases.
Work on the contract will occur in New Jersey and Virginia, and is expected to be completed by December 2018.
The Navy has obligated more than $4.7 million to Lockheed at the time of award, allocated from the branch's fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation funds. The funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.
Last week, Lockheed was also awarded a $135.8 million contract by the Navy for AEGIS weapon system new construction in support of Japan's Maritime Self Defense Force.
Washington (AFP) Dec 26, 2017
The United States sanctioned two North Korean officials on Tuesday over the development of ballistic missiles, as Russia and America's top diplomats held talks on Pyongyang's nuclear program. Tensions have escalated after the isolated but nuclear-armed regime staged a series of atomic and intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) tests, most recently on November 28. US President Donald Trump ... read more
Related Links
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement