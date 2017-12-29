Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Military Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
MISSILE DEFENSE
Lockheed awarded contract for AEGIS upgrades
 by James Laporta
 Washington (UPI) Dec 29, 2017


Lockheed Martin has been awarded a contract for upgrades and services for the AEGIS weapon system.

The $20.5 million contract, announced Thursday by Department of Defense, comes under a cost-plus-fixed fee, firm-fixed-price letter contract, which is a cost-reimbursement contract that provides for additional funds to Lockheed Martin depending on the fee that was negotiated at the inception of the contract.

The AEGIS Combat System Engineering Agent, commonly installed on U.S. destroyers, is a centralized, automated, command-and-control weapon system used to rapidly detect and track more than 100 targets at once.

The contract taps Lockheed Martin for "integrated logistics support and sustainment services for advanced capability build," along with low-cost replaceable spare parts.

Additionally, the contract will provide "logistics and sustainment support for the in-service AEGIS ship fleet in order to prevent delays in the delivery of the AWS upgrades and schedule and operational impacts to the affected ship availabilities."

The contract also includes an option that could increase the deal to more than $27 million if exercised.

Work on the contract will occur in Moorestown, N.J., and is expected to be completed by December 2018.

More than $5.4 million has been obligated to Lockheed Martin at the time of award. The funds come from multiple U.S. Navy fiscal year accounts and the obligated funds will not expire at the end of the 2018 fiscal year.

MISSILE DEFENSE
US sanctions two N.Koreans over ballistic missile program
 Washington (AFP) Dec 26, 2017
 The United States sanctioned two North Korean officials on Tuesday over the development of ballistic missiles, as Russia and America's top diplomats held talks on Pyongyang's nuclear program. Tensions have escalated after the isolated but nuclear-armed regime staged a series of atomic and intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) tests, most recently on November 28. US President Donald Trump ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MISSILE DEFENSE
Lockheed awarded $102.5M for support of Navy's AEGIS system

 US sanctions two N.Koreans over ballistic missile program

 Lockheed Martin to support AEGIS system for Japanese self defense forces

 Pentagon works to 'understand' missile strike on Saudi
MISSILE DEFENSE
Navy contracts Raytheon for changes to Sidewinder missiles

 Lockheed joins Gray Wolf missile development program

 Russia finalises S-400 missile system deal with Turkey

 Is Iran really arming Yemen's Huthi rebels?
MISSILE DEFENSE
Insitu to support Navy's ScanEagle UAV system

 Dutch police ground drone-fighting eagles

 Jet-powered drone tested by BAE Systems

 Hensoldt intros new counter-drone system
MISSILE DEFENSE
Military defense market faces new challenges to acquiring SatCom platforms

 Harris contracted by Army for radios for security force assistance brigades

 Joint Hellas-Sat-4 and SaudiGeoSat-1 satellite ready for environmental tests

 Government outsourcing disrupts space as SatComm services commercialised
MISSILE DEFENSE
Oshkosh receives $40M for heavy tactical vehicles

 Rheinmetall upgrading Marder vehicles for Jordan delivery

 BAE Systems Australia starts power and propulsion team

 New German tanks getting Saab camouflage
MISSILE DEFENSE
Raytheon to support inventory management for Army

 Department of Defense seeks to speed up acquisition process

 EU launches defence pact with submarine drones

 Dutch want arms dealer's extradition after S.Africa arrest
MISSILE DEFENSE
Tillerson defends foreign policy record at year's end

 British navy frigate escorts Russian warship in North Sea

 China island expansion moves ahead in South China Sea

 US to provide Ukraine with 'enhanced defensive capabilities'
MISSILE DEFENSE
Researchers find simpler way to deposit magnetic iron oxide onto gold nanorods

 Discovery sets new world standard in nano generators

 A 100-fold leap to GigaDalton DNA nanotech

 New nanowires are just a few atoms thick



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement