Lockheed awarded contract for AEGIS upgrades

|.
|.
|
|
by James Laporta
Washington (UPI) Dec 29, 2017
Lockheed Martin has been awarded a contract for upgrades and services for the AEGIS weapon system.
The $20.5 million contract, announced Thursday by Department of Defense, comes under a cost-plus-fixed fee, firm-fixed-price letter contract, which is a cost-reimbursement contract that provides for additional funds to Lockheed Martin depending on the fee that was negotiated at the inception of the contract.
The AEGIS Combat System Engineering Agent, commonly installed on U.S. destroyers, is a centralized, automated, command-and-control weapon system used to rapidly detect and track more than 100 targets at once.
The contract taps Lockheed Martin for "integrated logistics support and sustainment services for advanced capability build," along with low-cost replaceable spare parts.
Additionally, the contract will provide "logistics and sustainment support for the in-service AEGIS ship fleet in order to prevent delays in the delivery of the AWS upgrades and schedule and operational impacts to the affected ship availabilities."
The contract also includes an option that could increase the deal to more than $27 million if exercised.
Work on the contract will occur in Moorestown, N.J., and is expected to be completed by December 2018.
More than $5.4 million has been obligated to Lockheed Martin at the time of award. The funds come from multiple U.S. Navy fiscal year accounts and the obligated funds will not expire at the end of the 2018 fiscal year.
Washington (AFP) Dec 26, 2017
The United States sanctioned two North Korean officials on Tuesday over the development of ballistic missiles, as Russia and America's top diplomats held talks on Pyongyang's nuclear program. Tensions have escalated after the isolated but nuclear-armed regime staged a series of atomic and intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) tests, most recently on November 28. US President Donald Trump ... read more
Related Links
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement