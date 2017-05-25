Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FLOATING STEEL
Lockheed awarded contract for Trident II D5 navigation subsystem
 by Stephen Carlson
 Washington (UPI) May 25, 2017


Lockheed Martin Rotary and Missile Systems has received a $79.9 million contract from the U.S. Department of Defense for technical and program management support services for the Trident II D5 Shipboard System Integration, or SSI, with the program focusing on the missile system's navigation subsystem.

The contract covers navigation hardware, software design, installation and services for the Incremental Fleet support services. It will apply to both the U.S. and British fleet of Trident II ballistic missiles.

Work under the contract will include gyro-modification, repairs and modernization of the SSI, as well as trainer development. Work will be conducted in Mitchel Field, N.Y., Oldsmar, Fla., and several other locations in the United States. The program is expected to be completed by December 31, 2018.

The maximum value of the contract, if a one-year option is exercised is $87.3 million. Fiscal 2017 U.S. Navy funds in the amount of $71.7 million, British funds of $6.5 million, and research and development funds of $1.7 million will be allocated for the program. The contract was non-competitive and sole-source.

The Trident II D5 submarine launched ballistic missile (SLBM) is the primary undersea nuclear deterrent for both the U.S. and British navies. It is carried on U.S. Ohio-class and British Vanguard-class submarines.

Each Trident II D5 missile can carry Multiple Independent Reentry Vehicles, or MIRV, allowing multiple warheads from a single missile to shower a target area. They serve as a valuable deterrent weapon in case land- and air-based nuclear forces are destroyed in an enemy first strike.

FLOATING STEEL
General Dynamics to support Columbia-class submarine development
 Washington DC (UPI) May 22, 2017
 General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp. has been awarded a $32.7 million contract for design support requirements for the Columbia-class submarine, which is expected to replace Ohio-class submarines in 2021. The contract includes technological development funding for vendors and shipbuilders, concept design, engineering, affordability studies, and prototype manufacturing and assembly. ... read more
Related Links
 Naval Warfare in the 21st Century
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FLOATING STEEL
Elbit supplying unidentified customer with missile defense system

 General Dynamics receives Aegis contract from U.S. Navy

 Lockheed Martin Wins $46 Million for Infrared Missile Warning Satellite

 Yemen rebel missile shot down near Saudi capital
FLOATING STEEL
Iran says it has built third underground missile factory

 Successful test for Lockheed's modernized TACMs

 Israel unveils new rocket system for special forces

 IAI supplying missile systems to India
FLOATING STEEL
Northrop Grumman awarded contract for MQ-4C drone maintenance

 Exploring underground with a colliding drone

 Drone to replace Israeli manned maritime patrol aircraft

 General Atomics receives MQ-9 contract
FLOATING STEEL
Airbus further extends channel partner program for military satellite communications in Asia

 Radio communications have surprising influence on Earth's near-space environment

 Navy receiving data terminal sets from Leonardo DRS

 European country orders Harris tactical radios
FLOATING STEEL
Oshkosh secures Marine Corps P-19R contract

 First Piranhas delivered to Danish military

 Australia receives new military trucks

 Development of Textron's Fury glide munition completed
FLOATING STEEL
Trump military budget proposal aims to increase readiness

 Raytheon in partnership with Saudi company

 Boeing expands business ties with Saudis

 Lockheed Martin secures $28 billion in Saudi contracts
FLOATING STEEL
Erdogan says EU must decide on Turkey membership

 China condemns US after warship sails near South China Sea reef

 Trump meets wary NATO and EU in 'hellhole' Brussels

 Trump promises peace push after 'fantastic' pope meet
FLOATING STEEL
Nanotechnology Flight Test: Material Impact on the Future

 Ultrafast nanophotonics: Turmoil in sluggish electrons' existence

 Stanford scientists use nanotechnology to boost the performance of key industrial catalyst

 Researchers create first significant examples of optical crystallography for nanomaterials



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement