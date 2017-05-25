Lockheed awarded contract for Trident II D5 navigation subsystem

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Stephen Carlson
Washington (UPI) May 25, 2017
Lockheed Martin Rotary and Missile Systems has received a $79.9 million contract from the U.S. Department of Defense for technical and program management support services for the Trident II D5 Shipboard System Integration, or SSI, with the program focusing on the missile system's navigation subsystem.
The contract covers navigation hardware, software design, installation and services for the Incremental Fleet support services. It will apply to both the U.S. and British fleet of Trident II ballistic missiles.
Work under the contract will include gyro-modification, repairs and modernization of the SSI, as well as trainer development. Work will be conducted in Mitchel Field, N.Y., Oldsmar, Fla., and several other locations in the United States. The program is expected to be completed by December 31, 2018.
The maximum value of the contract, if a one-year option is exercised is $87.3 million. Fiscal 2017 U.S. Navy funds in the amount of $71.7 million, British funds of $6.5 million, and research and development funds of $1.7 million will be allocated for the program. The contract was non-competitive and sole-source.
The Trident II D5 submarine launched ballistic missile (SLBM) is the primary undersea nuclear deterrent for both the U.S. and British navies. It is carried on U.S. Ohio-class and British Vanguard-class submarines.
Each Trident II D5 missile can carry Multiple Independent Reentry Vehicles, or MIRV, allowing multiple warheads from a single missile to shower a target area. They serve as a valuable deterrent weapon in case land- and air-based nuclear forces are destroyed in an enemy first strike.
Washington DC (UPI) May 22, 2017
General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp. has been awarded a $32.7 million contract for design support requirements for the Columbia-class submarine, which is expected to replace Ohio-class submarines in 2021. The contract includes technological development funding for vendors and shipbuilders, concept design, engineering, affordability studies, and prototype manufacturing and assembly. ... read more
Related Links
Naval Warfare in the 21st Century
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement