Lockheed awarded contract for submarine periscope sensors



by Stephen Carlson



Washington (UPI) Jul 25, 2017



Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems has been awarded a $116.7 million modification to an existing contract for engineering and support of the Integrated Submarine Imaging Systems, or ISIS, program.

Contract services include design, development, testing, technology integration and field engineering work for the ISIS program, the Department of Defense announced on Monday .

The work will be conducted in Manassas, Va., Syracuse, N.Y., and other sites across the United States, with a projected completion date of September 2018. Navy funds in the amount of $27.9 million will be obligated upon award.

The AN/BVY-1 Integrated Submarine Imaging System is a system of digital cameras and sensors replacing standard periscope optics on Los Angeles-, Ohio-, and Virginia-class submarines.

ISIS uses image enhanced high-definition digital cameras with real-time and recording capabilities. Imagery and video can be easily shared with other vessels and command-and-control elements.

It will be mounted on a photonic mast that includes other passive and active sensors for detecting enemy surface ships, and radar systems. The mast includes range-finders and fire-control for passive firing solutions.

Periscopes allow submarines to collect visual and sensor data on enemy vessels without using any active systems that might reveal the submarine's position. They can also be used for shore reconnaissance and signals intercepts collection.

Jerusalem (AFP) July 18, 2017





Germany has delayed signing a deal with Israel advancing the sale of three submarines, an Israeli official said Tuesday as a corruption probe into the affair gained momentum. Germany and Israel were set to sign a memorandum of understanding over the sale in Berlin next week, Israeli media reported. A source in Israel's National Security Council said on condition of anonymity Tuesday that ... read more

Related Links

